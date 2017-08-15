"Our highest commitment is to the success of our continuing education customers. Transactional security is essential for their business and therefore vital to ours," stated Sharon Brookshire, Vice President of Operations at ACEware Systems.

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for education, healthcare and enterprises, today announced a partnership with ACEware Systems, Inc. to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution through the company’s Student Manager software platform.

ACEware provides course management and student registration software for Continuing Education, Community Education, Workforce Training, Career Centers, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes (OLLI). Their Student Manager software platform includes tools to develop, market and manage non-credit programs, including course budgeting, tracking expenses, CRM, an integrated report writer, and integrated payment processing.

Through the partnership with Bluefin, ACEware can now provide their clients with Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through their management platform, enhancing payment security and reducing PCI scope with no change to the payment transaction flow. Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms with their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to direct connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service.

“Our highest commitment is to the success of our continuing education customers. Transactional security is essential for their business and therefore vital to ours. The partnership with Bluefin was a natural business step for us to support our clients,” stated Sharon Brookshire, Vice President of Operations at ACEware Systems.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

“Educational institutions remain a hacker favorite because they process both personal student and alumni data as well as payments across campuses,” said Greg Cornwell, SVP of Security Solutions for Bluefin. “PCI-validated P2PE encrypts the credit and debit cards flowing through the institutions’ networks and systems so that if there ever was a data breach, the hackers will get no card data. We are very excited to partner with ACEWare and bring the security and scope reduction of our P2PE solution to their clients.”

Benefits of a PCI-validated P2PE solution for merchants and enterprises include reduced PCI compliance and scope, saving time and money on annual audits, and the assurance that the technology has been vetted and approved by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). A white paper on the cost and scope benefits of PCI-validated P2PE is available for download on https://www.bluefin.com/.

About Bluefin Payment Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems is the leading provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect, payment iFrame and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit https://www.bluefin.com/.

About ACEware

Founded in 1988, ACEware Systems, Inc. evolved from one continuing education professional’s attempt to manage paperwork involved in running a certificate program into a company that develops software solutions to meet the registration and course management needs of continuing education, community education and workforce training organizations. Customers gain a valuable business partner when selecting ACEware Systems as their software provider. ACEware’s development and support staff includes professionals with real world experience managing and marketing non-credit courses. The ACEware staff has over 100 years of combined experience in continuing education. Their technical support staff provides unparalleled assistance to help ensure the success of every program. For more information visit http://www.aceware.com/.