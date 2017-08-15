The beame.io Crypto-ID is a new version of a digital certificate, which is combined with a specific blockchain implementation to make it scalable and easy to provision and revoke. With Crypto-ID, any virtual instance, any application or device can now carry an ID that is addressable through the public namespace. This unique and public identifier can be used to create trust trees as part of a private branch of the blockchain, thereby combining the advantages of a private key infrastructure with the virtues of public trust. For more technical details please read our blogpost: https://www.beame.wiki/pki-blockchain/

“Establishing identity and trust for the billions of devices in the IoT is a major challenge for existing solutions. Offering beame.io Crypto-ID now enables every app developer to build tunnels between Things, or between Things and their users, without hassle and complex cloud implementation,” stated Zeev Glozman, founder and chief executive officer of beame.io.

Identity and trust are integral to IoT security. By offering every “Thing” a unique identity, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) should be the foundation of any IoT security strategy. As an established technology, PKI can enable the fundamentals of IoT security, authentication, encryption and integrity.

“GlobalSign, as a leading provider of IoT scalable PKI solutions, is extremely pleased to team up with beame.io on this future-oriented market. We believe that through this partnership, IoT developers and manufacturers will benefit from a truly scalable IoT solution which enables completely new applications and value generation,” said Lancen LaChance, vice president of product management, IoT Solutions, GlobalSign.

beame.io and GlobalSign will be presenting a joint webinar on August 24, 2017 at 11AM EDT titled “Integrating Cloud IoT Platforms with PKI for Scalable Device Enrollment and Provisioning.” Register here: https://www.globalsign.com/en/lp/webinar-integrating-cloud-iot-with-pki-for-enrollment-provisioning/

The webinar will highlight a new open source framework for securely managing the IoT device lifecycle including:



Cloud IoT Platform integration with public PKI credentials

Scalable device enrollment and provisioning capabilities, including authentication, revocation and full lifecycle management.

Trust and access management for devices, services and users.

Transforming devices into publicly trusted web servers for remote access, monitoring, control and more using standard TLS and web browsers.

How to streamline IoT app development, and taking it from the idea stage to secure deployment by simply writing it as a web application.

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Everything (IoE). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

About beame.io

Headquartered in Florida with offices in Tel Aviv, beame.io is a provider of blockchain based, advanced cryptographic identity solutions that can be used for the Internet of Things, and for general identity and access applications across different industries. All software code needed to manage the beame Crypto-ID is available as open source. For more information visit https://www.beame.io