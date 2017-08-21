Michael Davis, CPA Mike has demonstrated remarkable expertise, resourcefulness and leadership in advising clients on complex accounting, financial reporting, M&A and other domestic and international business matters throughout his career.

RyanSharkey is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Davis, CPA, as a Director in its Assurance and Advisory Practice.

Mike has more than 18 years of experience partnering with management teams of both public and privately held entities, assisting them with their accounting, financial reporting and other business needs. Mike has extensive experience working with companies in manufacturing and distribution; government contracting; emerging technology; and life sciences industries. His clients have ranged from early-stage startup companies to organizations with annual revenues in excess of $1 billion.

Mike advises executive management teams, ownership groups and board of directors in such areas as complex financial reporting and regulatory landscapes both domestically and internationally. Specific areas of expertise include revenue recognition, stock-based compensation, debt and equity transactions and compliance with Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. Additionally, Mike has assisted companies with initial and secondary offerings.

Previously, Mike served as a managing director in the Mid-Atlantic Region of an international accounting firm.

Mike graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He is a certified public accountant in Virginia and Maryland.

“Mike has demonstrated remarkable expertise, resourcefulness and leadership in advising clients on complex accounting, financial reporting, M&A and other domestic and international business matters throughout his career,” said Financial Advisory Partner and Co-Founder Edward Ryan. “Our clients rely on well-seasoned experts to help them navigate complex assurance challenges throughout 2017 and beyond as the global commercial landscape continues to evolve. Mike will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of our services to our clients.”

About RyanSharkey

RyanSharkey, LLP is a leading accounting and consulting firm in the Washington, D.C. region, serving the technology, consumer services, and government contracting industries. The firm delivers accounting, audit, tax, and financial advisory services for a diverse group of clients. Guided by a unique corporate culture, RyanSharkey’s team of advisors is known for their personalized insight, forward-thinking solutions, and innovative strategies.