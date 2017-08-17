The Bassiouni Group Forms Partnership With B2EU Consulting

TBG recognizes the enduring importance of the Transatlantic relationship and increasing importance of EU leadership in today's increasingly complex and challenging geopolitical climate.

The Bassiouni Group (TBG), a leading Global Development firm specializing in Advisory, Trade & Investment solutions for emerging/frontier markets, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with B2EU Consulting, a Brussels-based consulting firm specializing in European Union (EU) Funding, Public Affairs, and Advocacy.

The MoU establishes the framework for a joint initiative to expand their geographical operations and provide a broader suite of services encompassing Global Business Development (North America-EU and EU-Emerging/Frontier Markets), International Development, Public Affairs and Advocacy. As a first step, the firms will launch B2Brexit (http://www.b2brexit.com), an innovative Brexit advisory service for British, European, and North American companies impacted by Brexit. The MoU between TBG and B2EU Consulting signals the latest step in TBG's Europe-focused efforts and the upcoming launch of the TBG Europe subsidiary, with the firm setting its sights on emerging European business opportunities that are focused on emerging and frontier markets.

“TBG recognizes the enduring importance of the Transatlantic relationship and increasing importance of EU leadership in today's increasingly complex and challenging geopolitical climate,” said David Solomon Bassiouni, President of The Bassiouni Group. “We are in the process of launching our TBG Europe subsidiary as a natural expansion of our growing business. So, our strategic partnership with B2EU is a pivotal part of our growing commitment to further bolster our range of Global Business/International Development services, access EU business and funding opportunities while expanding our geographical scope.”

“B2EU is relatively young but already a well-established consulting company advising clients around Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. We are following market and international development trends while trying to offer the best services to our clients,” explains Ado Turkic, CEO and Founder of B2EU. “With our presence established around the EU and the rest of the EMEA region we have noticed a growing opportunity to build our Transatlantic partnerships. The United States remains one of the most important international development leaders and home to numerous international finance and donor organizations. Our ultimate goal is to increase not only our US-based presence through the special partnership with TBG, but to offer better and more robust services to all our clients.”

TBG and B2EU intend to expand their geographical footprint and market coverage across Western Europe, Eastern Europe & Central Asia to Sub-Saharan Africa & MENA and beyond. The MoU will also allow both firms to establish strong transatlantic hubs –enabling B2EU to institute operations in New York and Washington D.C. while TBG prepares to inaugurate the opening of TBG Europe in the Republic of Ireland.

TBG and B2EU Consulting are already exploring numerous opportunities under the MoU, and those details will be disseminated following the launch of B2Brexit. For more information, or to sign up for B2Brexit’s latest newsletter, please visit B2Brexit’s website.

About The Bassiouni Group (http://www.bassiounigroup.com)

Headquartered in New York City, The Bassiouni Group (TBG) is a Global Development firm that provides Consulting, Trade and Investment solutions for governments, international institutions, corporations and communities. The firm is managed by experienced leaders – from the public and private sectors – and it leverages a Global Network comprised of more than 400 experts. TBG’s mission is to create, provide and develop integrated Global Development solutions that empower our clients, positively impact the communities in which they operate and improve the quality of life.

About B2EU Consulting (http://www.b2eu-consulting.com/)

B2EU is a boutique public affairs, funding, and business-to-government (B2G) consulting firm. Their main focus is achieving client's market goals. B2EU is Brussels-based with satellite offices in Paris, Warsaw, Barcelona, Bucharest, and Belgrade. B2EU is a young company, but already well established as a leader with their specific full service approach. What sets them apart from other consulting firms is their customized service approach tailored to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

