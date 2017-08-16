Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, announced today that Philip Olsen has joined the firm’s State + Local Tax (SALT) practice and will be based out of Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. His arrival at Morrison & Foerster means that the firm has now expanded its SALT practice to Boston. Mr. Olsen joins Morrison & Foerster after having been in private practice for many years, and also having previously served as a senior trial attorney and litigation supervisor for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

Mr. Olsen’s practice is focused on state and local tax litigation and counseling. He has worked extensively on matters involving Massachusetts taxes including corporate excise (both the income and non-income measures), sales and use, and personal income, as well as property tax for municipalities and property owners, and on unclaimed property counseling and audit defense. Mr. Olsen has more than 25 years of experience in major tax cases before administrative boards, superior courts, state appeals courts, bankruptcy courts, and state supreme courts.

“I’m delighted that our clients will have the opportunity to benefit from Phil’s expert counsel on all Massachusetts taxes including property taxes,” said Craig Fields, co-chair of the firm’s Tax Department and chair of the firm’s State + Local Tax practice. “Phil is a highly respected tax attorney in Massachusetts and further strengthens our outstanding group of talented state and local tax lawyers.”

Morrison & Foerster was the first large law firm in the country to build a SALT practice and the first to extend its practice to represent clients in states throughout the country. The firm’s nationally recognized state and local tax lawyers focus on litigation, planning, and consulting for clients on a variety of tax issues, including corporate franchise and income, sales and use, personal income, real and personal property, local business license, gross receipts, transfer, severance, and other areas, including unclaimed property. The firm regularly advises clients on the state and local tax implications of corporate transactions and reorganizations, including multistate analyses of mergers and acquisitions.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many of the lawyers at MoFo throughout my career in both government and private practice,” Mr. Olsen said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the firm and am excited to join its state and local tax group, which delivers unparalleled expertise on complex tax matters.”

As a sought-after speaker on Massachusetts state and local tax issues, Mr. Olsen has addressed a variety of organizations throughout his career including the Council on State Taxation, Tax Executive Institute, the Massachusetts Bar Association, and the Massachusetts Society of Public Accountants. He is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts.

ABOUT MOFO

We are Morrison & Foerster — a global firm of exceptional credentials. Our clients include some of the largest financial institutions, investment banks, and Fortune 100, technology, and life sciences companies. The Financial Times has routinely named the firm to its lists of most innovative law firms in Northern America and Asia every year that it has published since publishing its Innovative Lawyers Reports in those regions. In the past few years, Chambers USA has honored MoFo’s Privacy and Data Security, Bankruptcy, and IP teams with Firm of the Year awards, the Corporate/M&A team with a client service award, and the firm as a whole with the Global USA Firm of the Year award. Our lawyers are committed to achieving innovative and business-minded results for our clients, while preserving the differences that make us stronger.