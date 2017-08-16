AIM Soldadura de Mexico Obtains Industria Limpia Certification

AIM, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that its Juarez, Mexico facility successfully completed the recertification process for the Industria Limpia certification, bestowed by the Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (PROFEPA). This certification is valid for two years.

The Industria Limpia certificate is bestowed by PROFEPA, federal agency responsible for the enforcement of environmental laws, upon companies that comply with Mexican environmental laws and regulations and successfully complete the audit on proper environmental procedures.

AIM has been a proud recipient of this certificate since 2011. Its participation in the National Program of Environmental Audits is one initiative that supports AIM’s ongoing efforts of social responsibility. With this certification, AIM reaffirms its commitment to the Mexican community by ensuring the well-being of local residents and contributing to initiatives that facilitate environmental protection and conservation.

About PROFEPA

The Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (PROFEPA) is the organism in charge of preserving the environment and enforcing laws and regulations for environmental conservation. PROFEPA is a decentralized body of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT).

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

