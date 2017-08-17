Peter B. Doghramji, a doctor of theology, teacher, missionary, and native of Syria, has completed his new book “Christian Ethics in the Muslim Context”: a well-researched dissertation addressing the modern-day Eastern Christian in the world of Islam using the works of Eastern theologian, Abu Ishaq Ibn Al‘Assal, who analyzed and upheld the foundational truths of the Christian life.

Author Doghramji explains his motivation to contribute to the conversation concerning Christians in the Middle East: “Instead of merely copying the theological trends of the West, Christians in the Muslim context should study them and learn from them; but they should also raise their own questions and seek their own solutions. Salvation in the form of escape, be it mysticism, monasticism, or emigration should be revised by a more holistic view in which the Muslim, the Jew, as well as the Christian have a new social context. But before the old context can be changed in favor of the new which is hoped for, the Christian must seek and answer to the prior and more pressing question as to what it means to be and behave as a Christian in a non-Christian social and cultural context.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Peter B. Doghramji’s thought-provoking account utilizes the wisdom of the old to answer the questions of this age surrounding Christians who find themselves as a minority in a hostile environment. Instead of turning to find solutions in a Western context, Doghramji encourages the conversation to start with its Eastern roots established before the rise of Islam.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase"Christian Ethics in the Muslim Context" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

