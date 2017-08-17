Spikko Logo "The financial industry today seeks a solution that enables them to own the relationship with their end customers and ensures their regulatory commitments – regardless of workforce changes, or their employees' location."

Spikko, a global provider of BYOD regulatory compliant call recording, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cognia –provider of cloud communications services for compliance, risk management, and productivity.

Under this agreement, Spikko and Cognia's integrated offering will enable Cognia to extend its offering to its customers and provide them with BYOD solution with guaranteed compliant call recording capabilities – all on the employees' existing mobile devices and SIM cards (BYOD) from any operator. This comprehensive solution enables Enterprise customers full mobile recording in over fifty countries.

Cognia's customers will benefit from call and message recording also while users are in roaming, and regardless of whether the hosting network supports the Camel protocol. With Spikko's technology, Cognia can offer its customers guaranteed call recording any time, any place. With MiFID II directives coming into force in all 27 EU states in early 2018, this capability is especially crucial for Financial Institutions, as other mobile call recording solutions are limited when users travel and roam.

Ian Hook, Chief Operations Officer at Cognia, says "Our customers seek a solution that enables them business continuity,and the comfort of using any handset including a personal handset as well as complete regulatory compliance. Such a solution must present guaranteed call recording even when users are in roaming, as well as intuitive ease of use with full separation of the employee's business and personal line."

Shai Ben Arzy, CEO of Spikko, adds "We are proud to work with Cognia to bring the market such a comprehensive mobility solution. The financial industry today seeks a solution that enables them to own the relationship with their end customers and ensures their regulatory commitments – regardless of workforce changes, or their employees' location. Enhanced with our technology, Spikko mobile call and text recording solution works at any handset and OS as well as 2nd genreration handsets, with or without data connection, completely operator agnostic, while fully protecting the privacy of the employee's personal line despite being on the same device.