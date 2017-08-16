Eyewitness Surveillance Invests in Watchdog Virtual Guard

“Watchdog is a great match and we’re thrilled to welcome their stellar team to Eyewitness,” said Rush McCloy, CEO of Eyewitness.

Eyewitness Surveillance (Eyewitness), a leading provider of remote video monitoring and other security solutions, today announced it has merged security surveillance firm, Watchdog Virtual Guard (Watchdog) into its operations.

The combination will support continued expansion for both companies in the metal recycling industry, help broaden the resources available to current and future security customers, as well as bring an enhanced caliber of support and service to current Watchdog customers.

As advancements in video, analytics, and storage technologies drive a shift toward managed and remotely monitored security, Eyewitness and Watchdog have established themselves as providers of cutting-edge solutions that not only help customers prevent theft but also gain insight into their business operations. Through remote surveillance, access control and intrusion detection systems, Eyewitness and Watchdog also eliminate the need for onsite guard services.

“While searching for a partner, we specifically looked for a company that shared Watchdog’s focus on the metal-recycling industry and inherent customer-centric values,” said Brad Gladstone, owner of Watchdog. “Eyewitness fits that model, enabling Watchdog to build on the tradition of excellence and deep security expertise that our customers have come to expect.”

“Watchdog is a great match and we’re thrilled to welcome their stellar team to Eyewitness,” said Rush McCloy, CEO of Eyewitness. “We have been impressed by Watchdog’s strong service offering, and we hope to amplify it by extending Eyewitness’s additional resources to Watchdog customers.”

“Eyewitness constantly seeks to improve its services through product and service development, as well as through industry relationships. The quality of interactions Watchdog has with its customers echoes Eyewitness’s deep commitment to service. It’s a great fit for everyone involved, from both the business side and for our customers,” added RT Arnold, President of Eyewitness.

About Eyewitness Surveillance

Since its founding in 2004, Eyewitness Surveillance has established itself as a leader in remote interactive monitoring, providing cutting-edge security and operational solutions for mid-size and large car dealerships, metal recycling yards and a variety of other fixed industrial facilities across the country. Eyewitness has a state-of-the-art command center and its services help clients prevent theft, inventory damage and false claims without the need for onsite guard services. The key differentiator for Eyewitness is that its products and services extend beyond pure security into operations. Using sophisticated analytics, sensors and cameras, Eyewitness’s state-of-the-art technology can capture data used to monitor customer foot traffic and employee behavior, improve customer responsiveness, drive sales and manage assets. For more information on Eyewitness and its services, please visit http://www.eyewitnesssurveillance.com. Also follow Eyewitness on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Watchdog Virtual Guard

Founded in Greater Detroit, Watchdog Virtual Guard pioneered scrapyard security by working with local metal recycling facilities facing difficulties securing their operations. In 2008, Watchdog introduced video-analytics to metal recyclers, providing the industry’s most effective way to eliminate after-hours activity and manage daytime operations. Today, Watchdog’s client portfolio is comprised of both small and large metal recycling facilities and scrapyards across the country. Watchdog continues to offer the same customer-driven products and services, while providing a quick ROI and personalized service for its customers.