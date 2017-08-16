Web-Est Launches First Completely Mobile-Friendly Collision Estimating Software

Web-Est, the leader in providing Collision Estimating Software to the Independent Body Shop market, is pleased to announce the release of Pro-Estimator, the collision industries first, completely mobile-friendly estimating software.

There is no app to download, no tablet to purchase or separate account to configure. It’s the first collision repair estimating software that is built specifically to work on any device with an internet connection.

“When we set out to build Pro-Estimator, our goal was to develop collision estimating software that can transition seamlessly between mobile, tablet and PC interfaces without the need to download or purchase additional software,” said Eric Seidel, CEO of Web-Est. "Pro-Estimator is built using a responsive design framework, meaning the software will adapt to any device you are on. It changes the way collision repair shops engage with their customers. Estimators can now check in a vehicle, complete the estimate and print a copy as they stand with their customer anywhere in the shop. This engagement is being used to educate, build trust, and capture more business.”

Pro-Estimator is now available at no additional charge to all Web-Est repair shop customers.

