Canada’s only instant digital coupon provider, announced today the integration of its coupon solution with the YP Grocery app. Developed and owned by Yellow Pages, Canada’s leading digital & marketing solutions company, YP Grocery offers an all-in-one simple solution for Canadians to better plan and organize their groceries, as well as save money. The addition of the Coupgon feature will allow YP Grocery users to instantly access digital grocery deals available across the country, otherwise reserved only for Coupgon users.

Coupgon’s unique proprietary digital coupon solution allows consumers to instantly save money at checkout, without the hassle of clipping paper coupons while saving time and being friendly to the environment. The solution provides retailers with faster lineups, automated reconciliations, and new revenue streams, without the need for tracking paper coupons and without integration. Brands enjoy real-time consumer data as well as security and control over fraud, all while saving costs on coupons.

"We have been focusing on getting more savings into the hands of consumers using technology," said Frank Sinopoli, founder and CEO at Coupgon. "YP Grocery offers related services to their user-base in a unique and interactive manner. We are very excited about giving YP Grocery users more great offers.”

YP Grocery offers a new interactive experience to save time and money while grocery planning. The mobile app allows users to create grocery lists while taking advantage of deals at grocery stores nearby for each item added to the list. In addition, lists can be shared and synced with anyone that downloads the app. The partnership marries the two platforms so users have access to the best deals as soon as they become available. YP Grocery users will be able to redeem coupons at any of the retailers where Coupgon is accepted across Canada, taking advantage of exclusive coupons from local and national brands.

The YP Grocery app can be downloaded on the App Store and on Google Play.

About Coupgon Inc.

Coupgon is Canada’s first digital grocery coupon solution, revolutionizing the coupon industry. Coupgon builds innovative digital products for brands, retailers and customers. Through exclusive partner offers and unique, point of sale technology the traditional in-store coupon experience is simplified down to a few short steps. In using Coupgon’s products customers can make better informed purchase decisions about everyday grocery needs. By tracking how customers interact with nationwide retailers and well-known brands we offer key consumer insight into shopping behaviours which positions us as Canada’s breakthrough digital shopping solution. Coupgon’s purely digital process allows brands more control over the coupons they offer. For more, see http://www.coupgon.com