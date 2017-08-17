Teresa Ryan, a native of Ireland, writer, and nurse, has completed her new book “Love That Never Dies”: a gripping and potent novel set in 1950s Ireland where Fiona and Lord Van Pragh meet coincidentally, one with the hope of escape to a better life and the other blind and chained by grief.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Teresa Ryan’s captivating tale follows the two strangers as they soon become lovers but are hindered in their relationship by physical and spiritual forces that appear to keep them apart.

For the last two years, Lord Van Pragh has sat grieving at night by his wife’s tomb in Bedford Castle. On one dark night, he meets the spiritually inclined eighteen-year-old clairvoyant, Fiona Morgan. With his past history, Lord Von Pragh does not have the best background for forming a lasting relationship with the young clairvoyant. Interested only in a career as an opera singer, Fiona is trying to escape from the clutches of the wily politician, the lord mayor of Limerick. Both Lord Van Pragh and Fiona appear on the surface unsuited for each other, yet a deep connection forms between them as they find that fortune appears against them and their dreams.

Readers who wish to experience this steamy work can purchase "Love That Never Dies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

