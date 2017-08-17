Quirantes Orthopedics Purchases CareTend® HME Software

Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that Quirantes Orthopedics has licensed CareTend software for its home medical equipment business.

Quirantes Orthopedics is a leading home medical equipment provider specializing in a full range of orthotics and prosthetic supplies to Florida residents. When evaluating software solutions, Marino Reyes L.P.O, Vice President at Quirantes Orthopedics, sought a solution that was flexible and would fit with his business model. “With CareTend software, we saw many opportunities to automate our business and save time using the workflow, reporting, and inventory tools. We look forward to using CareTend and transitioning from our manual, paper-based process to a completely automated business management solution,” says Reyes.

“We are excited to see Quirantes Orthopedics transitioning to CareTend software,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of Mediware’s Home Care Solutions division. “With CareTend’s powerful .Net platform, it gives providers more choice and flexibility to run their businesses as they see fit while making each day more productive,” he adds.

About Mediware:

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and address safety concerns, enabling healthcare organizations to improve care processes while decreasing costs. Core Mediware solutions include blood management technologies for hospitals and blood centers; cell therapy solutions for cord blood banks, cancer treatment centers, and research facilities; medication management solutions for hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and infusion and specialty pharmacy providers; and rehabilitation therapy and respiratory care solutions. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.