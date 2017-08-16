Kaviva Signs Deal with AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Kaviva, a health engagement technology company transforming digital health, announces their latest new client win in the healthcare market, with Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), to provide their mobile and web-based solution to support healthcare staff and members.

AHF cares for nearly 800,000 individuals worldwide and is the largest HIV/AIDS organization in the world. They provide cutting-edge medicine and advocacy, as well as support research to improve quality of life for individuals living with HIV/AIDS in 39 countries across the globe.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Kaviva,” says Donna Stidham, Chief of Managed Care at AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “AHF’s mission is to provide cutting-edge medicine to our patients and Kaviva’s digital health platform enables us to support that aim by leveraging digital tools to better promote patient engagement, healthy lifestyle support, care planning, and secure communication with our expert team of clinicians. As recent research suggests, healthcare consumers are becoming increasingly reliant on digital tools like smartphones to support health, access clinical information, and interact with their clinical support teams, and we are pleased to offer these new capabilities (Pew Research Center, 2017).”

The easy-to-deploy and scale Kaviva 360-degree solution will provide clinical staff critical insights and analytics into members’ health, allowing them to intervene and provide support at critical junctures, to promote better health outcomes and prevent hospitalizations.

Dr. Ashley Reynolds, Kaviva’s COO, agrees: “We welcome the opportunity to work with AHF and we strive every day to make the world a healthier place by connecting people through technology. The Kaviva platform is the perfect fit to help with the numerous challenges facing this population while promoting and maintaining the critical relationship between patients and providers.”

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 774,000 individuals in 39 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: http://www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

About Kaviva

Kaviva is a multichannel communications and health technology platform provider, delivering HIPAA-secure solutions to organizations seeking to transform health, outcomes & engagement. Kaviva’s tools allow customers to effectively communicate and reach nearly 100% of their population, reduce strain on resources, control healthcare expenses and boost employee performance. Kaviva brings extensive experience in population health, mobility and information systems to improve programs in health, wellness, chronic illness and benefits. Kaviva is headquartered in the Houston, TX area. For further information, or to request a demo, visit https://kaviva.com or email sales(at)Kaviva.com.