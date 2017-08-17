Prime Bubble-X™ board is available in a variety of colors and thicknesses Our multi-layer sheet extrusion process allows us to tailor the sheet properties based on the end user’s needs

Primex Plastics Corporation, the leader in custom extruded plastic sheet and roll products for thermoforming, fabrication and printing, has announced the release of its Prime Bubble-X™, a unique air-bubble co-extruded polypropylene board designed with a print-friendly matte surface on both sides. This innovative technology provides printers and retailers with a lightweight substrate that is strong, extremely rigid, moisture and chemical resistant for use both indoors and in extreme outdoor weather conditions.

Bubble-X is ideal for point of purchase displays, signs, mail totes, sleeve packs and other types of containers which require high strength to weight ratios and enhanced printability when compared to corrugated plastic and paper boards. Bubble-X is made from 100 percent recyclable polypropylene through Primex’s exclusive extrusion process and comes in a variety of colors, gauges from three to five millimeters and widths up to 60 inches.

“Our multi-layer sheet extrusion process allows us to tailor the sheet properties based on the end user’s needs,” said Dan Purpura, process development engineering manager for Primex Plastics. Additional properties and characteristics can be added during production to meet customer specifications.

Advantages:

Stiffness

Opacity

Light Weight

Resists FR & Chemical Agents

Flatness

Easy to Handle

Matte Finish

100% Recyclable

Easy Conversion

Printable

Bi-directional construction

Eco Friendly

Non-toxic

No VOCs when burning

Applications:

Indoor/Outdoor Signage

Real Estate & Political Signs

Point of Purchase Displays

Totes, Boxes, Shipping Containers

Partitions

Outdoor Store Displays

Processes:

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Die Cutting

Scoring

Folding

Gluing

Stapling

Grommeting

Drilling

Laser Cutting

Sonic Welding.

About Primex Plastics Corporation

Primex Plastics is the largest extruder of custom polystyrene sheet in the industry, ranging from monolayer sheet to tri-layer co-extrusion. Primex also extrudes many polyethylene resins, polypropylene, ABS, TPOs, TPEs and PETG.

Primex is a subsidiary of ICC Industries Inc. In addition to its extrusion business, Primex is the parent company of Primex Design & Fabrication and Primex Color, Compounding & Additives.

For more information call your Primex representative or visit http://www.primexplastics.com.