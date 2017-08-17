ASAP Systems, a leading provider of barcode inventory systems, announces a user interface design contest for its flagship cloud SaaS product, BarCloud. BarCloud is an inventory management and asset tracking system that has a mobile app component. The web application accessed via browser is the main interface where settings, configuration, printing barcode labels, and reporting generally takes place. The mobile component is optimized for mobile users and day-to-day transactions. The five areas of the web application that design ideas will target are: The home page, list-grid page, record-form page, transactions page, and the reporting area.

Students are natively in tune with internet enabled systems and apps because they’ve grown up with them. Having applied school assignments and projects additionally gives them a power user perspective. “It’s this combination of attributes that makes unversity students a great design resource for business applications,” says Elie Jean Touma, CEO of ASAP Systems. “Some words that describe the design goals and criteria are: clean, fresh, intuitive, modern.”

ASAP Systems solves the biggest problem in inventory management and asset tracking: Everyone does it differently. Through many years of experience working on a vast range of unique customer requirements, we have developed unmatched expertise in catering solutions to fit almost any budget, technical and user requirement. Our highly-configurable and scalable barcode based tracking systems are designed to provide maximum value today, tomorrow, and into the future. ASAP Systems has offices in San Jose, California (headquarters) and Austin, Texas.

