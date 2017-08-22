Alliant Credit Union to Offer CURateReset Products

…the successful credit unions will be the ones that identify the right partners to assist them in harnessing innovation and leveraging it to grow… We believe our partnership with CURateReset will help us accomplish this goal. David Mooney, CEO Alliant CU

CURateReset, the provider of Financial Product Reset, Acquisition and Retention Software, today announced that Alliant Credit Union has agreed to license its Reset Mortgage solution. Alliant Credit Union, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, has over 357,000 members and $9.8 billion in assets and is one of the nation’s largest and most innovative credit unions. The agreement with CURateReset provides Alliant Credit Union with a simple, easy and attractive digital solution to retain existing mortgage loans.

CURateReset’s three primary product programs are:

Reset – for Auto, Mortgage, Credit Cards, CDs, and Personal Loans:



CURateReset enables a member to reset existing financial products they have with a credit union without the cost and hassle of refinancing.

Credit union selects members for program inclusion based on their internal requirements and CURateReset automates the member outreach, reset, and the closing documentation.

For the credit union, CURateReset automates loan and CD retention so member Advocates can focus on expanding exisiting and developing new member relationships.

LoanGEN – for Loan Acquisition and Recapture:



Recapture member mortgages, auto loans, personal loans and credit cards at other financial institutions as well as showcase products to attract new members.

Members can design their custom auto payment and move their existing loans to the credit union.

Digital Pre-Approval - for Credit Card, Auto Recapture, Home Equity Loans and new CDs



Credit union selects members to receive offer, submits data to CURateReset, a Personal URL (“P”URL) is created and placed into an email, traditional mail, social media or text message.

Members can select the options offered, execute the required documents, and authorize the balance transfer to their new account.

“With the fast pace of innovation in our industry, the successful credit unions will be the ones that identify the right partners to assist them in harnessing the innovation and leveraging it to grow and add member value,” said David Mooney, CEO of Alliant Credit Union. “We believe our partnership with CURateReset will help us accomplish this goal.”

“Alliant has a history of delivering remote services to its members through creative online and mobile solutions, and a state-of-the-art call center. They are very committed to enhancing the member experience,” said Joe Brancucci, President of CURateReset. “We are very excited that Alliant will be using the Reset Mortgage solution to retain adjustable rate mortgages. This solution has a proven track record of elevating the member experience and we are confident that it will assist Alliant on their quest for the best remote member experience.”

“Alliant’s commitment to excellence in member experience and value will be enhanced by the implementation of the Reset Mortgage solution for those ARM loans that will be adjusting,” said Jerrold Anderson, Vice President of Residential Lending at Alliant Credit Union. “In the past, loans with a first adjustment were subject to a high level of prepayment and a very manual process. The Reset Mortgage solution from CURateReset will digitize that process and give our members more options and an enhanced experience.”

“We are delighted to have such a well-respected credit union as Alliant, one of the nation’s largest credit unions, join the CURateReset family of credit unions,” said Keith Kelly, CEO of CURateReset. “We look forward to working with them to bring our award-winning digital solution to their members.”

About Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 357,000 members nationwide and over $9.8 billion in assets. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, based on assets and deposits. As a member-owned financial cooperative, Alliant’s mission is to foster its members’ financial well-being and serve their best interests. Learn more about Alliant at http://www.alliantcreditunion.org.

About CURateReset

CURateReset offers award winning products that allow the member to be in control of what has historically been routine administrative tasks that are time consuming for both front line and support staff. Both Reset Auto and Reset Mortgage, products successfully tested and adopted in the market, allow a member to reset the term of an existing auto loan, personal loan or mortgage based on credit union criteria. The software promotes loan retention at a very low cost, and provides a member with a favorable view of the member advocacy of the credit union. The Digital Pre-Approval Solutions make it simple and fast for a credit union to acquire or recapture member automobile loans, mortgage loans, personal loans and credit cards. For more information on CURateReset visit http://www.CURateReset.com.