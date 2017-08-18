ABPS’s role in supporting the healthcare industry in determining competency in the medical specialty a physician practices is more important than ever before
Tampa, FL (PRWEB) August 18, 2017
The A merican Association of Physician Specialists, Inc ® (AAPS) has announced its 2017-18 board of directors, with Lewis Marshall, Jr., MD, JD, FAAEP, FAADM, as President. Dr. Marshall succeeds Craig Smith, MD who remains on the board as Immediate Past President. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, AAPS is the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties®.
“Dr. Marshall’s leadership experience as Past President (2004-05) will serve the AAPS well in its effort to carry out its strategic plan and move the organization forward,” said Dr. Smith.
According to Dr. Marshall, “ABPS’s role in supporting the healthcare industry in determining competency in the medical specialty a physician practices is more important than ever before."
Mark DeSantis, DO, FAAR, will be AAPS President Elect. Other Executive Committee Members are:
Terrance Lee Baker, MD, MS, FAAEP, Vice President
Jack V. Greiner, DO, PhD, FAASS, Secretary/Treasurer
Liz Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, Membership Officer.
Representatives to the Board of Directors are:
Sarah E. Gilbert, MD, FAAEP, Emergency Medicine
Christopher A. Kodama, MD, MBA, FAAP, Administrative Medicine
Jerry R. Majers, DO, FAAIM, FAAGM, Internal Medicine
Gordon A. McClimans, II, DO, Orthopedic Surgery
Gerard Mullin, MD, CNSP, MHS, Integrative Medicine
Hilton C. Ray, MD, Family Medicine
Mark E. Rogers, MD, Urgent Care Medicine
Jonathan H. Salewski, DO, Anesthesiology
Jonathan S. Simmons, DO, Disaster Medicine
Michael W. Steppie, MD., Dermatology
Charles L. Taylor, MD, Radiology
Madeline Zak, DO, FAASS, Surgery
Scott G. Barnes, DO, FAAIM, Basic Documents Committee Chair
Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FAADM, ABPS Chair
Muhammad A. Ahmed, MD, FAAEP, ABPS Vice Chair
Martin E. Thornton, DO, FAAEP, FAADM, Presidential Advisor
Jerry Allison, MD, Strategic Planning Chair
Leslie Mukau, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, CME Chair
Founded in 1952, AAPS and ABPS have provided experienced physicians with a choice in board certification since 1960. ABPS is nationally recognized multi-specialty organization that certifies both allopathic and osteopathic physicians.