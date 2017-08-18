Lewis W. Marshall, Jr., MD, JD, FAAEP, FAADM ABPS’s role in supporting the healthcare industry in determining competency in the medical specialty a physician practices is more important than ever before

The A merican Association of Physician Specialists, Inc ® (AAPS) has announced its 2017-18 board of directors, with Lewis Marshall, Jr., MD, JD, FAAEP, FAADM, as President. Dr. Marshall succeeds Craig Smith, MD who remains on the board as Immediate Past President. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, AAPS is the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties®.

“Dr. Marshall’s leadership experience as Past President (2004-05) will serve the AAPS well in its effort to carry out its strategic plan and move the organization forward,” said Dr. Smith.

According to Dr. Marshall, “ABPS’s role in supporting the healthcare industry in determining competency in the medical specialty a physician practices is more important than ever before."

Mark DeSantis, DO, FAAR, will be AAPS President Elect. Other Executive Committee Members are:

Terrance Lee Baker, MD, MS, FAAEP, Vice President

Jack V. Greiner, DO, PhD, FAASS, Secretary/Treasurer

Liz Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, Membership Officer.

Representatives to the Board of Directors are:

Sarah E. Gilbert, MD, FAAEP, Emergency Medicine

Christopher A. Kodama, MD, MBA, FAAP, Administrative Medicine

Jerry R. Majers, DO, FAAIM, FAAGM, Internal Medicine

Gordon A. McClimans, II, DO, Orthopedic Surgery

Gerard Mullin, MD, CNSP, MHS, Integrative Medicine

Hilton C. Ray, MD, Family Medicine

Mark E. Rogers, MD, Urgent Care Medicine

Jonathan H. Salewski, DO, Anesthesiology

Jonathan S. Simmons, DO, Disaster Medicine

Michael W. Steppie, MD., Dermatology

Charles L. Taylor, MD, Radiology

Madeline Zak, DO, FAASS, Surgery

Scott G. Barnes, DO, FAAIM, Basic Documents Committee Chair

Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FAADM, ABPS Chair

Muhammad A. Ahmed, MD, FAAEP, ABPS Vice Chair

Martin E. Thornton, DO, FAAEP, FAADM, Presidential Advisor

Jerry Allison, MD, Strategic Planning Chair

Leslie Mukau, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, CME Chair

Founded in 1952, AAPS and ABPS have provided experienced physicians with a choice in board certification since 1960. ABPS is nationally recognized multi-specialty organization that certifies both allopathic and osteopathic physicians.