The Charlotte CIO Leadership Association (CharlotteCIO) announced the winners of its 2017 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards. CharlotteCIO recognized chief information officers in five key categories – Leadership, Global, Enterprise, Corporate and Nonprofit. The awards were presented at the Charlotte CIO of the Year Awards at the Westin Charlotte.

“The individuals who have earned these awards are the best and brightest leaders – not just within Charlotte chief information officers, but in the categories they represent,” said Melissa Sawyer, Executive Director of CharlotteCIO. “In today’s interconnected world, organizations that win in the marketplace benefit from the superior strategic planning and day-to-day execution these CIOs bring to the table.”

The 2017 Charlotte CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Craig Richardville, SVP & CIAO, Carolinas HealthCare System, received the Leadership CIO of the Year ORBIE.

›› Todd Atwood, CIO, AmWINS Group, Inc., received the Global ORBIE, for organizations over $400 million annual revenue and multinational operations.

›› Christopher Maritato, VP of Business Technology, Sonic Automotive, Inc., received the Enterprise ORBIE, for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

›› Kevin O’Rourke, CIO, Barnhardt Manufacturing Co., received the Corporate ORBIE, for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

›› Jeffrey Stovall, CIO, City of Charlotte, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE.

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program of its kind. Since inception in 1998, over 500 CIOs have been honored as finalists and over 100 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The Award honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› The size and scope of responsibilities

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The CIO Awards ceremony was keynoted by James Dallas, Two-Time Fortune 500 CIO. James shared his industry experience and insight on how to successfully lead change in a digital age. Nearly 600 guests attended, representing leading Charlotte organizations and their technology partners.

The 2017 Charlotte CIO of the Year Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Intellinet & Veristor

›› Gold sponsors: Deloitte & Accrue Partners

›› Silver sponsors: Red Hat, Datalink & Commvault

›› Bronze sponsors: NTT Data, Syntelli, Nexcom, Windsteam, NWN, Buchanan, Aerohive, Internetwork Engineering, Premier, Onepath, Citrix, Fuze, CenturyLink, Ciena and Between Pixels

›› Media partner: The Charlotte Business Journal

›› Association sponsor: SIM Charlotte Region Chapter

›› About the Charlotte CIO Leadership Association

The Charlotte CIO Leadership Association (CharlotteCIO) is the preeminent professional association for Charlotte chief information officers. Our membership is comprised exclusively of CIOs (or equivalent executive roles) from public and private companies, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations. CharlotteCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board which sets the annual program agenda for the association. Events are facilitated by a full-time Executive Director and professional staff. CharlotteCIO events are CIO-led and attended solely by CIO-level executives.

