MaidPro Named a Top Franchise for Innovation

MaidPro, a residential cleaning franchise, has been named one of Franchise Business Review’s Top Innovative Franchises for 2017. Only 50 franchises were selected to the list.

Over the past 18 months, Franchise Business Review surveyed over 30,000 franchise owners, representing more than 350 franchise brands. Honorees for the Top Innovative Franchises list were selected based on combined scores in innovation, leadership, and overall satisfaction.

MaidPro’s cloud-based management software (Cloud) has been a key component to their success and is a driving force behind their continual innovation. Cloud allows MaidPro franchisees to access their businesses online from any smartphone or computer. With software built by the franchisor themselves, it also lends itself to quicker updates and full-time support.

“This rapid deployment of functionality shows our community how quickly and efficiently ideas can be brought to fruition. Our software now gives our franchisees much more freedom,” says Mark Kushinsky, MaidPro’s Chief Executive Officer. “A great example of this was on our most recent MaidPro adventure trip to the Amazon Rainforest. Our franchisees were able to answer ownership-level questions and keep an eye on their businesses as they explored and hiked around Peru! Innovation and adventure are two of the things we love the most about our franchise organization.”

MaidPro currently has 250 locations across North America that are all using the Cloud software. MaidPro Orlando franchisee, Kathryn Boyce, was featured in the Top Innovative Franchises Guide for her success with the franchise.

Boyce went on to state, “MaidPro believes in growth in all aspects of the business. From creating a software system to starting international offices—all the way down to the best cleaning supplies—MaidPro is always pushing to stay ahead of the industry and implement the best practices to streamline our success.”



Earlier this year, MaidPro was also named to Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises for 2017, Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Franchise Leaders, Rockstar Franchisees, Top Multi-Unit Franchises, and Top Franchises for Women.

ABOUT MAIDPRO

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 226 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology, and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was named one of the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities by USA Today’s Franchising Today. MaidPro is also a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Canadian Franchise Association, and the New England Franchise Association. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.