Best Lawyers has chosen Attorney Neil T. O’Donnell, owner and founder at O’Donnell Law Offices, “Lawyer of the Year” for Personal Injury Litigation—Plaintiffs in Allentown. Attorney O’Donnell has been recognized by Best Lawyers for the last 5 years.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

Additional recognitions are also awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one attorney is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each specialty and location. For more information, please visit http://www.bestlawyers.com.

“I am honored to be recognized by my peers in the legal community as a leader in the area of personal injury,” said Neil O’Donnell. “Our focus on delivering personal care, high-quality counsel and service to our clients continues to deliver the growth we are experiencing.”

A frequent contributor to legal education programs, Attorney O’Donnell has held leadership positions in both regional and state legal communities, including the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Institute. O’Donnell has been recognized as a Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyer from 2007-2017. He has also been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyer in America 2012-2017 and, from 2002-2017 he has received the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating. Neil was inducted into the Melvin Belli Society, named after Melvin M. Belli, America’s most famous trial lawyer.

About O’Donnell Law Offices

O’Donnell Law Offices is a Northeastern Pennsylvania personal injury law firm which has successfully represented all types of personal injury claims, ranging from auto and trucking accidents to product liability claims, to medical malpractice and wrongful death claims. The firm is located in Kingston, Pennsylvania, and its superb team of attorneys provides top quality legal representation and unparalleled service to its clients and the community. O’Donnell Law has been representing clients for more than two decades, and in that time has received numerous awards and recognitions. Visit http://www.odonnell-law.com or call 570.821.5717 for more information on the firm.