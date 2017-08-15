Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), a leading provider of global talent acquisition and workforce solutions, has appointed Matt Charney as chief content officer. In this newly created role, Charney will serve as the chief editor and content lead for the organization on the AGS global marketing team.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Matt to our team,” said Craig Fisher, global marketing leader for AGS. “Having worked together on several projects and initiatives in the past, I know that together, we’re capable of achieving world-class results. I’m confident that joining forces full-time represents an incredible opportunity to help take the AGS brand and business to the next level.”

As chief content officer, Charney will also be responsible for the creation and packaging of AGS content across the organization, overseeing thought leadership, industry relations and external messaging. Charney will work closely with media, industry analysts, talent acquisition professionals and technology vendors to deliver timely, relevant and comprehensive insights on industry topics that matter most to key internal and external stakeholders.

“As someone who’s worked in the talent acquisition and recruiting space for years, I’ve always been familiar with AGS and their reputation as being the premier RPO and MSP provider in the industry,” said Charney. “AGS has continually demonstrated its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, world-class solutions to its clients, customers and candidates. I’m excited to add my voice and experience to the biggest brand in the business.”

In addition to his role at AGS, Charney will continue to serve as a partner and executive editor at RecruitingDaily LLC, where he has spent the last four years building the company’s properties into one of the world’s top destinations for recruiting related content, conversation and community. He will also continue his involvement as an advisor to a number of high growth, VC-backed talent technology startups, including HiringSolved, Textio, TextRecruit, Rolepoint, Human Predictions, Clinch and Take the Interview.

“Matt was our first employee, and has been absolutely key in helping build our business and brand as executive editor and partner,” said Noel Cocca, CEO of Recruiting Daily. “Matt will continue to play a critical role in Recruiting Daily’s content creation, marketing services and industry analysis. We wish Matt the best in his new role, and look forward to his continued involvement and partnership over the months and years to come.”

