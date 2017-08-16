DatingAdvice.com Names Match.com the “Best Dating Site of 2017”

DatingAdvice.com, a lifestyle site featuring reviews, advice articles, how-to guides, studies, and industry profiles from dating and relationship coaches, matchmakers, psychologists, journalists, and other experts, has announced it’s naming Match.com as the "Best Dating Site of 2017."

Editor-in-chief Hayley Matthews and her team researched dozens of the most popular dating sites and considered factors like pricing, size, features, user feedback, and success rate, among others. Match ranked at the top for several reasons, including that it boasts more than 30 million members, offers memberships starting as low as $5.46 per month, deploys an advanced matching algorithm that pairs members based on their criteria and on-site behavior, and has received an outstanding 3.7 out of 4 star rating on Google Play.

"For more than 22 years, Match has been a pioneer in the dating industry. From worldwide live events to a convenient mobile app to original research and new matching tools like Missed Connections, Match continues to evolve as technology and the needs of singles change, and the brand paves the way for other dating sites to follow suite," Matthews said.

"Match has found that daters who join the site are three times more likely to find a relationship than those who don’t. So whether you’re 18 or 80, male or female, straight or gay, Christian or atheist, white or black — if you’re single, Match is definitely worth trying," she continued.

Some other components that contributed to DatingAdvice.com’s recognition of Match include that the site is available in 25 countries and more than eight languages, has acquired sites such as OkCupid and Plenty of Fish to expand its reach, and has had more than 42 million singles sign up over the past two decades, including celebrities like Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, and Jenny McCarthy. Forbes estimates that there are close to 8,000 dating sites in the world, and Match is the one that’s been credited with facilitating the most first dates, second dates, relationships, and marriages.

Launched in 1995 by Gary Kremen and Peng T. Ong, Match is now owned by media and internet company IAC and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in West Hollywood, San Francisco, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, and Beijing.

Founded in 2012, DatingAdvice.com strives to be "the authority on all things dating," and its experts include clinical psychologist, radio host, and TV commentator Dr. Wendy Walsh; best-selling author, online dating guru, and matchmaker Julie Spira; and international dating coach and public speaker David Wygant. The site receives more than 2 million visitors and 4 million pageviews a month and has been featured on CNN, Inside Edition, the Huffington Post, and other media outlets.

For more information, contact Hayley Matthews at hayley(at)datingadvice(dot)com.