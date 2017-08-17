Jim Jones, a retired deputy chief, graduate of the FBI National Academy, genealogy enthusiast, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “Officer Down”: a gripping and potent work based on newspaper reports from across the nation. Sit down and journey into the past, the life and the death of America’s great law enforcement officers.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Jim Jones’ thrilling and tragic work will leave the reader on the edge of their seat!

The year 2016 was heartbreaking for law enforcement agencies across the United States, with 140 officers being killed in the line of duty. Their deaths, and the deaths of those who died so long ago, should never be forgotten. Officer Down: 1850–1900, Volume 1 is a compilation of seventeen riveting stories of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty between 1850 and 1900. These stories are pulled directly from various newspapers across the United States, captivating the reader just as they did when first put to print. Many of the stories are so mesmerizing, you can practically hear the gunfire erupt while choking on the pungent aroma of spent gunpowder as it fills the air. The book begins with the shooting of Newark, New Jersey, police officers Benjamin Elsden and Augustus Dickerson in July 1876. The shootings were perpetrated by three notorious brothers, who met justice in an unconventional manner. The final chapter is a fascinating case involving the death of multiple law enforcement officers in the state of Washington at the hands of Thomas Blanck. This book is a tribute to all the men and women who wear a badge and carry a weapon for a living. These stories are retold, so they will never be forgotten.

Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “Officer Down” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

