Blvd Suites Corporate Housing has been named to the 2017 Winner’s list of Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For recognition identifies and honors organizations that lead the way when it comes to establishing an outstanding workplace environment in terms of culture, recognition, training, leadership, inclusiveness, opportunity, perks, and compensation and benefits. Winners are chosen by anonymously surveying employees.

“We have worked diligently to create and foster a culture that is one where our people are recognized for their efforts, the environment is a perfect blend of work hard and play hard, and there is a passionate devotion to having a work/life balance. As founders of the company, we did this because we wanted to create the ideal environment of a company we would want to come to work for, and one that would do right by our people,” says Founding Partner Mike Dunklee. “The intangible benefit of our efforts is that it has allowed us to attract, recruit and retain some of the finest talent in our industry.”

“We have assembled one of the strongest global corporate housing teams in the world because people are hearing great things about being on the Blvd Suites team, and they want to be a part of it,” says Founding Partner Jeff Hurley.

Blvd Suites team members are empowered to make decisions, and its manifesto of core philosophies promote “blue skies” thinking, creating an unsurpassed guest experience, and providing people a healthy work/life balance. In addition, the company has a tradition of providing gift cards in recognition of team members’ birthdays, those of their significant others and children, work anniversaries and wedding anniversaries.

One of the most significant team member benefits however is upon achieving 10 years of service, team members receive $1,000 and a paid 30-day sabbatical over and above their regular vacation time.

About Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Blvd Suites is an award-winning global provider of fully furnished temporary housing. The company supports its customers with regional locations across the United States, and services global placements from its London service center in the United Kingdom.

The company was named Company Member of the Year by the Corporate Housing Providers Association in 2009, and has been a finalist for the award in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2015. Blvd Suites received the association’s award for Most Creative Marketing in 2015. In 2016 and 2017, the company was named a finalist for the Expatriate Management & Mobility Award (EMMA) in the category of Corporate Housing Provider of the Year, presented by the Forum for Expatriate Management. Blvd Suites was selected as Runner-Up in the category in 2016, and second runner-up in 2017. The company was named “Most Trusted Corporate Housing Specialist – USA” in Acquisition International magazine’s 2017 Global Mobility Immigration & International HR Awards. And in 2017, Blvd Suites was named the #2 Best Place to Work among small businesses in the Denver area by the Denver Business Journal, and named to the Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winner’s list.

Blvd Suites can be found online at http://www.BlvdSuites.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BlvdSuites, receive news and updates at Facebook.com/BlvdSuites. Find out “What Makes Us Suite” and experience our serviced apartments virtually on YouTube at http://www.bit.ly/BlvdSuites_YouTube.