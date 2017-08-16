Mars Services Launches Maintenance and Make-Ready Business

Ray Marx, Manager of Mars Maintenance and Make-Ready, LLC. “Ray has considerable experience with general maintenance and make-readies in the multifamily industry, and we are excited to have him join our growing team.” - Charles Marlow, President of Mars Services

Mars Services is excited to announce the launch of its latest service line, Mars Maintenance and Make-Ready. Mars has hired Ray Marx, a 15-year veteran of the multifamily industry to lead the new business. Mr. Marx will serve as Manager of Mars Maintenance and Make-Ready and lead the new effort in coordination with Charles Marlow, President of Mars Services.

Of the selection of Ray to lead this business, Mars Services President Charles Marlow said, “Ray has considerable experience with general maintenance and make-readies in the multifamily industry, and we are excited to have him join our growing team.”

Regarding his decision to join Mars Services, Ray Marx said, “I believe in Mars’ vision to be a turnkey service provider to the residential, multifamily and commercial markets, and look forward to adding value to our customers.”

Maintenance and Make-Ready adds to Mars’ growing list of service offerings, which include carpet cleaning, pest control, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repairs, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up and tub resurfacing to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets.

About Ray Marx: Ray Marx serves as a manager at Mars Maintenance & Make-Ready. Ray has over fifteen years of experience as a maintenance supervisor in the multifamily industry. He previously served as a facilities manager of fifteen commercial properties, handling maintenance and construction build-outs. Ray’s favorite part of the business is working with his hands, supervising others, and the opportunity to meet new customers. He is HVAC certified and has significant experience with plumbing, electrical, framing and carpentry. Ray was born in Chicago and grew up in Arlington, Texas. He currently lives in Fort Worth with his wife, Samantha, and their five children. Ray’s hobbies include woodwork, fishing, and watching the Green Bay Packers.

About Mars Services: Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mars Services aims to be its customers’ first call for carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, housekeeping, painting, carpet repair, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, tub resurfacing, maintenance, make-ready and pest control services. Mars is a member of The Garden Group network of companies, a family-owned diversified holding company in Dallas, Texas that aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge through access to capital, advice, administrative services and other operational support.