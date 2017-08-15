Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (http://www.crescentharbor.com) announced today that it is now offering Synchronicity, new luxury lighting fixtures by Hubbardton Forge.

“While Hubbardton Forge has long been considered a ‘traditional’ lighting manufacturer, Synchronicity by Hubbardton Forge is anything but ‘traditional’,” said Tim Fossett, president and spokesperson for Crescent Harbor Lighting, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972. “With an inspired and purposeful sense of design, Hubbardton Forge has created a new world of luxury lighting that we invite you to explore.”

Fossett went on to point out that Synchronicity by Hubbardton Forge is the modern retelling of an ancient tale, a story offering a glimpse of beauty and artistry that breaks out beyond the confines of time.

“Every aspect has been considered, with nothing overlooked,” Fossett stressed, before adding, “The bend and curve of forged steel to the shape of the crystals and the texture and hue of the artisanal glass were all chosen to enhance the designs. Hand-forged metal delicately embraces exquisite crystal. Handmade glass provides texture and a visual treat. Each element builds to a crescendo of design and craft excellence.”

One of the newly added products is the Synchronicity Courbe Duet LED Pendant, an adjustable cable-hung LED pendant featuring two Courbe LED Pendants with Swarovski Strass Wave Cut crystals hung from a single canopy as a single piece.

Another new release is the Synchronicity Solitude LED Pendant, a unique product that is handcrafted to order by skilled artisans in Vermont, hung from an adjustable cable and canopy kit, with crystal accents. This piece truly stretches the limits of what was once thought possible by Hubbardton Forge.

The third newly added product is the Synchronicity Solstice Sconce. “This unique product is an ADA compliant direct wire wall sconce with handmade textured glass,” Fossett explained. “And just like the previous two newly added products, the Synchronicity 202025 Solstice Sconce comes handcrafted to order by skilled artisans in Vermont, and also offers customers with a lifetime limited warranty when installed in residential setting.”

