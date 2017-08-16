Signs.com Ranked No. 105 on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

This achievement has everything to do with the customer and our insatiable desire to exceed their expectations with quality signage and an amazing online sign experience--no matter the need or budget.

Signs.com was ranked No. 105 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Inc. magazine. Signs.com’s ranking is due to its 3,782.8% sales growth over the past three years. It will be highlighted in the September issue of Inc. magazine with the other top-tier (Inc. 500) winners.

This incredible growth has been fueled by award-winning customer service and high-quality signs for business and prints for home decor. Signs.com’s next-day production, free design services, and industry-leading online sign editor all contribute to the easiest online sign experience. This helped propel Signs.com to rank in the top 2% of the list’s 5000 fastest growing private companies.

The 36th annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“Our recognition as part of the Inc. 500 isn’t just because people are people are buying more signs for their companies or homes,” said Nelson James, co-founder and COO of Signs.com. “This achievement has everything to do with the customer and our insatiable desire to exceed their expectations with quality signage and an amazing online sign experience--no matter the need or budget.”

Along with a place on the Inc. 500 list, Signs.com recently received two International Business Awards for outstanding customer service from the prestigious Stevie Awards as well as Best Chat Support from the International Customer Management Institute.

“The entire customer experience--from the moment someone hears our name to the time they receive the product in hand--is what we pride ourselves on,” James said. “We want to give the absolute best online shopping experience possible.”

Founded in 2012, Signs.com has built its reputation on customer service and quality products, paving the way for the Inc. 500 nomination and numerous other national and local awards for customer service, growth, and more.

More information on Signs.com, its business practices and revolutionary customer experience team can be found at http://www.signs.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S. based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today.