ADVEEZ Launches LoRaWAN IoT Tracking Module for North American Market

ADVEEZ, a LoRa Alliance Adopter Member, announced it will begin shipping its ruggedized LoRaWAN tracking module in North America this October in support of burgeoning customer demand. This module is specifically designed for demanding outdoor asset tracking applications.

"We’re excited to extend our reach to the US and Canada with a mainstream LoRaWAN offering. Growing coverage of LoRaWAN carriers will support the proliferation of our advanced technology," said Karim Ben Dhia, Adveez founder and CEO.

Key specifications include movement-triggered GPS-based location reporting, industrial-grade housing, three-year battery life, and flexible mounting options. Initial LoRaWAN carrier support will include: Comcast, Senet, and Eleven-X.

“Our LoRaWAN Tracking Module represents the culmination of our years of experience with LoRa, which started with one of the first customer implementations of a private LoRa network in Europe in 2012,” Ben Dhia said. Initial product demand is from existing airport operations customers, with additional interest coming from sea ports, municipalities, cargo and shipping logistics operations.

Adveez Products

The Adveez portfolio of IoT products address data capture needs to improve business’ operational costs and worker safety. Ground-up hardware and software designs are purpose-built to optimize product performance, capability, and cost.

Pricing and Availability

The Adveez Asset Tracker is available direct by contacting the Adveez Phoenix, AZ office.

About Adveez

Adveez designs and manufactures data capture, and hands-free access control hardware and software used in: asset tracking and security, worker/resident safety, and commercial security. Adveez is headquartered in Toulouse, France with an office in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit: http://www.adveez.com.

CONTACT:

Marco Mularoni

Director of Business Development

602-726-6226

m.mularoni(at)adveez.com