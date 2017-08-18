BodyLogicMD

With over 16,000 active patients, BodyLogicMD, the nation’s largest network of highly trained practitioners specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and integrative medicine, has become a frontrunner for people seeking help with unpleasant symptoms associated with hormone imbalance and conditions of aging, such as menopause, andropause, thyroid disorder and adrenal insufficiencies.

Founded in 2003 by Patrick Savage, owner and CEO of BodyLogicMD, BodyLogicMD’s website has skyrocketed to the top as the most visited website in the world regarding the topic of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. With nearly 70 physicians operating in more than 49 physician-owned practices nationwide, BodyLogicMD is comprised of a network of physicians, who are pioneers of the anti-aging industry and have been featured on Oprah.com, Fox News, and Dr. Oz, among many other established media outlets – reinforcing their expertise.

With integrative medicine surfacing as a relatively new board certification, BodyLogicMD is honored to announce that nearly a quarter of their affiliated physicians have completed and passed all required coursework and testing to become some of the first practitioners nationwide to receive their board certification in integrative medicine through the American Board of Integrative Medicine, with more physicians registered to take the exam in coming months. BodyLogicMD affiliated physicians also offer medically-supervised treatment plans for men and women struggling with symptoms such as weight gain, insomnia, mood swings, lethargy and more. These cutting-edge, al-la-carte monitored programs address more direct concerns such as sexual wellness, muscle mass retention and cognitive function, which have grown exponentially in popularity since the launch in 2016.

Because of BodyLogicMD’s core dedication to education, metabolic medicine and the optimization of health, and their ongoing investments in analytics and technology, James B. LaValle, the founder of Metabolic Code, hand selected BodyLogicMD to launch and unveil their state-of-the-art Metabolic Code Platform for integrative health care alongside the George Washington University (GWU) Integrative Medicine Program which was designed to help transform the realm of metabolic medicine.

“The premise for Metabolic Code is to assist practitioners with the enhancement of a person’s well-being using evidence-based tools and simultaneously creating a symbiotic relationship between physician and patient. Metabolic Code transforms the way integrative medicine is practiced by identifying and targeting key metabolic concerns and recommending proven integrative protocols into patient wellness. We chose BodyLogicMD to introduce Metabolic Code because of its extensive physician education and devotion to metabolic medicine by its network physicians. Physicians within the BodyLogicMD network are among the most highly trained practitioners and leaders in the industry of integrative medicine.”



James B. Lavalle, R.Ph., C.C.N., Founder of Metabolic Code

For more information on opportunities at BodyLogicMD, please visit our website at http://www.JOIN.BodyLogicMD.com or contact:

Deborah Astern

Franchise Sales Manager

dastern(at)bodylogicmd(dot)com

ABOUT BODYLOGICMD: Founded in 2003, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up the nation's largest and fastest growing network of the most highly trained practitioners specializing in natural bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. Integrated with wellness and nutrition programs, BodyLogicMD's medically supervised programs are for men and women suffering from hormone imbalance associated with menopause and andropause, among other things. The BodyLogicMD network includes 59 physicians spread across 49 practices in 30 states.