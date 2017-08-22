Stertil-Koni to Sponsor Fourth Annual National Lift Week® Oct. 2-7

Stertil-Koni to Sponsor Fourth Annual National Lift Week® Oct. 2- These six-days are set aside to raise awareness about safety, best practices and the importance of lift certification. We look forward to sharing key information during this special week .

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced it will once again sponsor the industry’s popular National Lift Week®, which will be celebrated in locations across North America Oct. 2 – 7 and showcase best practices in vehicle lift safety, service and performance

Now in its fourth year, National Lift Week® presents a six-day celebratory event to advance knowledge and education associated with safety, usage, service and enhancements in heavy duty vehicle lifts.

What’s more, given the tremendous responsibility of all manufacturers and users of lifting systems to get it right – every time – Stertil-Koni notes that the entire lifting community is united in taking education, training, and certification in vehicle lifting systems as extremely serious business.

For its part, Stertil-Koni will leverage its expansive distributor network across the United States and Canada to participate in National Lift Week® by hosting live product demos, hands-on briefings and educational updates associated with the entire range of heavy duty vehicle lifting systems.

Here is the National Lift Week® schedule of daily topics:

1. Mobile Column Monday: communicating the attributes and benefits of portable lifting columns;

2. Two-Post Tuesday: featuring the benefits of two-post vehicle lifts;

3. Wireless Wednesday: demonstrating the attributes and safety associated with wireless vehicle lifting systems;

4. Earthy Thursday: providing educational material about new initiatives in green vehicle lifting;

5. Free-Wheel Lifting Friday: exploring lifting systems that provide wheels-free lifting to allow technicians to perform comprehensive vehicle maintenance and service; and

6. Safety Saturday: presenting multiple approaches to advance shop safety, including third-party lift certification by ALI, the Automotive Lift Institute’s Certified Lift Inspector Program and the importance of regularly scheduled lift inspections.

In making today’s announcement, Dr. Jean DellAmore, president of Stertil-Koni, stated, “It is an honor to sponsor National Lift Week® for the fourth year in a row. These six-days are set aside to raise awareness about safety, best practices and the importance of lift certification. We look forward to sharing key information during this special week with the understanding that all of us involved in heavy duty vehicle lifts can enact these practices all year long.”

Learn more at: https://stertil-koni.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stertilkoniusa/

Twitter: twitter.com/stertilkoniusa

Stertil-Koni News: https://stertil-koni.com/news/

Blog: https://stertil-koni.com/blog-overview-page-title/

Stertil-Koni Distributors: https://stertil-koni.com/distributors

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes mobile column lifts, two-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, half-scissors and its innovative axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” version, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni is especially well known for its portable lifts (mobile columns) and high-performance in-ground and platform lifting systems. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois.