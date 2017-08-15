Progressive Dental, a leading dental marketing and consulting firm founded in Clearwater, FL, recently earned a spot on the 2017 Fast 50 list of Fastest Growing Companies in Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Business Journal creates this list considering prominent companies in a seven county area who has shown three consecutive years of growth. For this year’s award, Progressive Dental ranked number 29, with a percentage growth of 98.5 percent, a feat in the industry.

Members of the Progressive Dental team attended the Fast 50 luncheon held on July 27, 2017, to accept the award. This is the second year that Progressive Dental ranked on this prestigious list, achieving the number five spot in 2015.

Already an industry leader, Progressive Dental has also ranked on the Inc. 500’s list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2014 and 2015 as well as the Inc. 5000 list in 2016. Always on the forefront of innovation, Progressive Dental is a pioneer in effective marketing, advertising and practice growth techniques in the dental industry. This team offers a variety of services in-house including website development, SEO (search engine optimization), social media and custom photography and videography.

Traveling the country, Progressive Dental also hosts Catalyst, a leading dental practice growth course. This continuing education (CE) course combines didactic and hands-on lessons that allow clinicians and their staff to leave on the same page and truly develop their practice. Attendees of this two-day course also earn 16 ADA CERP- and AGD PACE-approved CE credits.

Progressive Dental is passionate about connecting clinicians with patients in need of qualified care. To reserve seats at the next Catalyst CE course, visit http://www.progressivedentalmarketing.com/catalyst/. Those interested in receiving a complimentary dental marketing consultation with a Progressive Dental team member can call 727-286-6211.

About the Company

Progressive Dental (PD) is a one-stop consulting firm specializing in marketing and promoting dental professionals through individualized marketing campaigns, practice development, continuing education, advertising and more. PD has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, due to constant innovation, growth and long-term client retention, and ranked on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2016, and on the Inc. 500’s list in 2014 and 2015. The company has partnered with some of the largest dental organizations in the country, and continues to offer its full-range of services to dental clinicians around the world. For more information about Progressive Dental please visit the website at http://www.progressivedentalmarketing.com or call 727-286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.