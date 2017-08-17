LucentPay is pleased to announce a key expansion of their service offering with the formal launch of an advanced No-Cost-To-Biller processing solution. The company’s No-Cost-To-Biller processing solution has been designed specifically for the collection industry, developed in collaboration with FDCPA expert and industry veteran Rick Perr.

LucentPay is quickly taking the market by storm with its successful debut of the No-Cost-To-Biller processing solution at the 2017 ACA Conference last month.

“Compliance and cost savings have always been top priorities for collection agencies, and LucentPay is proud to offer the industry the most compliant No-Cost-To-Biller option on the market” said Robert Kennedy, co-founder of LucentPay.

About LucentPay: LucentPay is a full-service payment processor and merchant services provider offering a wide range of advanced, compliant and integrated options for their clients including single payments, recurring, payment plans and online debt negotiation. Founded in 2017, the company processes payment transactions for all major card brands including Visa®, MasterCard®, Discover® and American Express®. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, LucentPay services the collections industry in the United States.

