Buyatab Named Finalist in Emerging Payments Awards

Buyatab Online Inc., a leader in digital gifting, is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted in the Best Incentive Card or Program category at the upcoming 2017 Emerging Payments Awards to be held in London, England on October 5, 2017.

Buyatab is a finalist for the Best Incentive Card or Program award in recognition for its work with Cineplex’s online movie gift pack bundle.

“It’s a huge compliment to be a finalist in this category.” Said Matias Marquez, founder and COO, adding, “Cineplex challenged us to develop an enhancement that would allow their online customers to receive a movie pack with the purchase of a digital gift card, something that was previously only available to in-store customers. Through this development, customers online and in-store are now both able to take advantage of this great promotion.”

The Emerging Payments Awards, in its 10th anniversary year, recognizes and celebrates innovators in the payments technology industry. Entries, from around the globe in 20+ categories, are judged by a team of independent industry experts. A short list of finalists is produced and the winners announced at the ceremony in London, England.

About Buyatab

Buyatab is a leading provider of advanced online gift card infrastructure solutions for medium- and large-sized businesses. Buyatab provides a seamless solution for gift cards to be purchased from a merchant’s online properties (website, mobile site, Facebook page, etc.) and delivered to recipients via email or text message, leveraging the rapid growth in mobile device and social media use, and with full compatibility to mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet. With clients in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, Buyatab provides eGift Card services to merchants in a wide variety of sectors, including retail, hospitality, restaurant, shopping, hotel and others.

http://www.buyatab.com