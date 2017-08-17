The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services facility in Irving, Texas.

Hunter Douglas Architectural, a developer of leading edge architectural product solutions and systems, has launched two online tools to help specifiers understand the impact of fenestration and calculate how specific fenestration materials can alter the performance of a building project. By using these accessible web-based tools, architects and designers will be able to easily assist clients seeking LEED™ certification, enhance building energy efficiency through comprehensive performance data, and provide optimal environments for occupants.

The LEED™ Calculation Tool, available at leed.hunterdouglasarchitectural.com, allows users to obtain LEED™ Materials and Resources Credit Information for Recycled Content (MR 4.1) and Distance to Manufacturer (MR 5.1). System parameters include: operation, type, bracket, width, height, fabric selection, and project location. After selecting the appropriate fields and inputting project information, the tool generates a .pdf file that clearly summarizes the application of LEED™ for New Construction and Major Renovation and Commercial Interiors projects using Hunter Douglas products.

“The process of generating LEED™ certification information can be incredibly time-consuming, but it’s something that has to be done if a building is seeking LEED™,” said Jon Behrens, Senior Project Manager of Window Coverings at Fabric Wallcraft, a California-based company that focuses on acoustic design solutions, architectural installations, interior light, and solar control. “This tool was incredibly straight-forward and easy to use and it took me about 35 seconds to get the information I needed whereas before it took hours.”

The Shading Performance Guide, found at shadinganalysis.hunterdouglasarchitectural.com, is a three-step tool designed for comparative estimates of key performance indicators of fabrics. The tool helps architects and designers implement the ABCs of shading fabric: application, the building, and color and composition. After entering the project’s location, building orientation, and glazing system, the fenestration tool compares two shading fabrics on glare reduction, view preservation, and energy reduction based on the ANSI/NFRC 200/201 procedure for determining Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SGHC) and Visible Light Transmission.

“When specifiers are selecting shading fabric, they may not fully consider the performance characters of the fabric versus the needs of the overall building,” said Nick Chiaro, General Manager of Architectural Window Coverings at Hunter Douglas Architectural. “This tool allows architects, designers, and others to make the right choice for their project’s specific requirements.”

To experiment with the LEED™ Calculation Tool, Shading Performance Guide, or to view Hunter Douglas Architectural Window Covering products and projects, please visit HunterDouglasArchitectural.com.

About Hunter Douglas Architectural

For nearly a century, Hunter Douglas Architectural has been working within the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. By combining the vision and talents of our diverse team in offices spanning more than 100 countries, we’ve tackled tough design-build challenges in countless communities worldwide. Collaborating with our customers, we develop new technologies that meet the real needs of design teams in the field. The results are evident in our extensive range of high-performance interior and exterior window coverings, acoustical and metal ceilings, and facades, and in our customization capabilities and technical support. Over the years, we’ve remained deeply committed to sustainability and responsible manufacturing. Our design solutions optimize interior environmental quality, including energy efficiency, and material resources, and have helped many projects achieve LEED® Platinum, Gold, or Silver worldwide. http://www.hdarchitectural.com.