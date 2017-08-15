Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, is helping independent authors market their books with winning cover copy. The company’s Cover Text Refinement, a low-cost optional service, provides enhanced book cover text specifically designed to intrigue potential buyers, improve online click-through rates, and ultimately improve the odds of selling.

Authors who publish under the Ultimate, Full-Color, or Basic publishing packages can select the optional Cover Text Refinement service. An Outskirts Press professional copywriter will infuse the headline, synopsis and biography submitted by the author with more compelling copy, carefully structured to capture attention. Only slightly less important than an exclusive custom cover design, professionally written back-cover text helps convert browsers into buyers.

While Outskirts Press provides all the recommended cover scribing necessary to market the book effectively, the author can use select portions if they choose or alter as they see fit. Outskirts Press recommends selecting the Cover Text Refinement option during pre-production – before the book cover and formatting are complete – to receive the best price for this option.

For more information about Cover Text Refinement, visit the product page. Learn more about other self-publishing and book marketing services from Outskirts Press at the company website, http://www.OutskirtsPress.com.

About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press helps authors develop and publish high-quality books by offering exceptional design, printing, publishing, distribution, and book marketing services. Top Consumer Reviews ranks Outskirts Press #1 because they are passionate about delivering outstanding customer service, affordable pricing, industry-leading royalties, and a team of hands-on, U.S.-based publishing experts. At http://www.outskirtspress.com authors can publish their book, their way, today.

# # #

Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Road, #515, Parker, CO 80134

http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS