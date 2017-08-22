Greentom - The Greenest Stroller on Planet Earth

Introducing Greentom, the first truly green stroller. Suited for every modern parent’s lifestyle, Greentom -- short for green tomorrow -- offers Smart Dutch Design at a fraction of the cost and weight.

The lightweight, durable frames are made from recycled post-consumer plastic, and the fabrics are made of recycled drinking bottles. Additionally, the Greentom Carrycot mattress is 100% natural, made of wool, flax and organic cotton, making Greentom a safe, sustainable solution.

“After many years of designing strollers for the big companies in the nursery industry, I wanted to make a difference,” said Greentom founder and lead designer, Bart Bost. “We prove that green, smart and design can go hand-in-hand.”

Awarded Red Dot’s ‘Best of the Best’ design for 2016, Greentom strollers omit superfluous details without compromising on looks. The frame folds in seconds, and both it and the fabric are easy to clean.

Greentom’s Mission

Greentom is on a mission: to develop and produce smart and eco-friendly products in order to make the planet and the future of our children a greener one.

Greentom turns post-consumer plastic waste into beautiful, safe, high-quality products. This way, plastic that would otherwise end up in oceans, rivers, on beaches and in landfills is now turned into cool and functional products. At the end of their lifecycle, these products can be recycled and re-used. By using Greentom products customers contribute to a cleaner environment and a greener tomorrow for our children.

Greentom Carrycot

The Greentom Carrycot is the safest (and greenest) option for newborns up to 6 months -- a comfortable and spacious carrycot with a 100% organic mattress. The fabric is washable and can be ordered in 10 different colors, and the frame is available in black, grey and white.

Greentom Reversible

The Greentom Reversible is a stroller for children from 6 months to 2.5 years. The lightweight stroller is easy to handle, reversible and has five different seating positions. The frame comes in black, grey and white. The fabric is washable and is available in 10 colors.

Greentom Classic

The Greentom Classic is intended for children from the age of 6 months to 4.5 years. It is lightweight, easy to handle and can be folded for convenient storage in a matter of seconds. The Greentom Classic is not only practical but also very comfortable. It comes in 10 fabric colors and three frame colors.

Greentom Accessories

Greentom Raincover

The Greentom rain cover comes in a small bag that can be attached to the frame. When customers need to use the rain cover, they can zip open the bag and the rain cover folds over the frame in seconds.

The Greentom rain cover is PVC-free and non-toxic, made of high quality, see-through plastic and recycled drinking bottles. The rain cover is the safest option for children. Comes in two sizes.

Greentom Diaper Bag

The Greentom diaper bag is a smart, multipurpose tote that matches the Greentom stroller and is available in 10 fabric colors.

Changing mattress and diaper case included.

Greentom Shopping Bag

The Greentom shopping bag allows for a smart, carefree and hands-free shopping experience. Customers can either carry the bag or securely attach it to the hooks on the Greentom frame. Shopping with children has never been this simple. Available in 10 colors.

Greentom Footmuff

The Greentom footmuff will keep petite passengers warm and cozy on a cold day. The footmuff is insulated and sustainable.

Whatever color is picked, the footmuff will always be green!

Available in 10 fabric colors.

Greentom Car Seat Adapters

The Greentom car seat adapters turn the Greentom frame and a car seat into a convenient and safe travel system in a matter of seconds. Set up is easy -- just click the car seat adapters onto the Greentom frame and attach the car seat.

About Greentom

Greentom is a young, innovative company that designs and develops sustainable, smart and practical products using the design concept “less-is-more.” Greentom stroller frames are made of recycled plastic and the fabrics are made of recycled drinking bottles. You can find the number of recycled bottles on the product. All materials can be recycled and reused. This makes Greentom products sustainable according to the circular principle. All Greentom products are extensively tested, safe and contain no harmful chemicals.

