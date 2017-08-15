True Influence Significantly Exceeds Revenue Growth Records in Q2 2017

Our record-breaking Q2 2017 results are significant, and clearly demonstrate we are consistently exceeding our projections each quarter.

True Influence, the market leading Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform on prospect intelligence, intent monitoring, and demand generation, has announced key findings from its Q2 2017 Board of Managers report. Most notably, the company’s growth has surged by 32% from the same period one year ago. The company has also made a number of key team expansions, especially within the United States.

Kim Spalding, CFO of True Influence, made the announcement to the press. “Our record-breaking Q2 2017 results are significant, and clearly demonstrate we are consistently exceeding our projections each quarter. The expansion of our platform, Insight-BASE®, to meet customer demand, will enable True Influence to advance even further. Our team growth and continuous profitability have set us up for continued success. Some key progress highlights from Q2 2017 include:



Record-Breaking Revenue Growth: Q2 2017 represents a 32% revenue growth over Q2 2016.

Team Expansion: U.S. employee growth was 16% over Q4 2016.

15 Continuous Profitable Quarters: Q2 2017 signifies the 15th consecutive quarter of company profitability for True Influence.

Platform Expansion: InsightBASE was expanded in Q1 2017 to include flexible subscription options. That growth continues.

Sirius Decisions’ Recognition: The platform was identified by Sirius Decisions as a market leader within a new category called “Intent Monitoring.”

Commenting on the highlights, Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence said: “True Influence’s fantastic growth in Q2 2017 is a testament to its impact on the business growth of its customers. As intent monitoring grows our customers grow; when they grow, we grow. We continue to expand our platform to meet the robust and ever-changing demands of the marketing world.”

He continued, “In fact, we are acknowledged with having carved our own niche within the industry. Recent ABM studies show how intent signal monitoring is a crucial aspect of how marketers can receive and analyze data for their strategies, and focus on the creative. Insight-BASE consolidates this effort, making an impactful contribution to the ABM world.”

