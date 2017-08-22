Broward Center for Laser Periodontics The LAPIP protocol helps protect our patient’s investment in dental implants without invasive surgery.

Patients suffering from gum disease and failing implants now have a minimally-invasive periodontitis treatment option, the LANAP® protocol, courtesy of Dr. Sawan Malik. Dr. Malik, of Broward Center for Laser Periodontics and Implants , joins the ranks of LANAP and LAPIP™ trained clinicians at the forefront of the future of dentistry with regenerative periodontal procedures.

"I initially became LANAP trained as the protocol was a large part of the periodontal practice I joined," said Dr. Malik. "After seeing my partners’ real life results, I began to understand just how successful the outcomes are for this procedure."

LANAP treatment targets the bacteria and endotoxins causing gum disease without harming healthy tissue. The recovery time is much quicker and patients report less pain when compared to traditional surgery. The LANAP protocol is also the only treatment of its kind FDA cleared to regenerate the bone and tissues lost to gum disease.

"The LANAP protocol has transformed how I practice Periodontics. It's given me more confidence in saving teeth that I previously might have extracted, which patients obviously prefer and are thrilled to hear," adds Dr. Malik. “We also have a new solution for ailing dental implants. Using the same gentle procedure and laser as the LANAP treatment, the LAPIP protocol helps protect our patient’s investment in dental implants without invasive surgery.”

Broward Center for Laser Periodontics and Implants is committed offering the latest technological advancements and best practices to provide the optimal patient experience. Patients benefit from leading tools and procedures including Wand® Anesthesia, digital x-rays, Velscope® for oral cancer detection, i-Cat® Cone Beam for 3D imaging of the face and jaw, among others. Adding the PerioLase® MVP-7™, the only dental laser that can perform the LANAP and LAPIP protocols, to their armamentarium of treatment practices was a logical next step.

To learn more about LANAP treatment for gum disease and LAPIP treatment for ailing implants, visit the Broward Center for Laser Periodontics and Implants website or call Dr. Mailk at (954) 916-7664 to schedule an appointment.

About Dr. Malik

A Florida native, Dr. Malik grew up as the son of an orthodontist and general dentist and developed a passion for the field at an early age. He received his dental degree from Nova Southeastern University, and is presently an adjunct faculty member in the Predoctoral Periodontics Program there. Dr. Malik is an active member of the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP), Florida Dental Association (FDA), Broward Dental Society and South Broward Dental Society.

For information on the LANAP protocol, call (954) 916-7664 or visit https://www.browardimplantperio.com