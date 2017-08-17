New Soft Skills Assessment to Help Managers Plan for Improvement

Decades of research demonstrate that skills in communicating, problem solving, prioritizing, initiating, and leading are essential for success in today’s workplace. Yet, this research also finds these skills are lacking among most managers. Mastery of these skills separates those who are successful from those who are not.

Capsim, a world leader in experiential learning programs, has partnered with behavioral scientists to create a simulation-based behavioral assessment that’s online, self-directed, and takes less than 60 minutes to complete. CapsimInbox is ideal for any level of manager from front line leaders to seasoned executives.

A critical part of the CapsimInbox experience is the immediate, objective feedback that participants receive about their skill proficiency. This feedback builds the accurate self-awareness that is the foundation for development. CapsimInbox ensures skill development by guiding participants through the creation of an Individual Development Plan (IDP). The IDP builds SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) goals and helps participants establish meaningful plans of action. Capsim also partners with clients to identify the developmental resources currently available at the company that align with the skills in need of development.

Growing these essential managerial skills improves job performance in the short term and ensures future career success. Managers also learn the value of taking ownership over their own development and actively managing their careers, and more effective managers drive better business results.

About Capsim

For more than 30 years, Capsim has utilized simulations and assessments to create learning programs tailored to their clients’ individual needs. These hands-on, highly engaging programs are based around clients’ different learning objectives including leadership development, sales enablement, business acumen, team development, project management, and strategic decision making. Capsim has worked with hundreds of businesses in several different industries including insurance, entertainment, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, service, and hardware. Capsim’s simulations are also used in more than 800 business schools worldwide.

