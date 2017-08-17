Shoppers enjoy knowing a little about the person who wrote the book they’re considering. Amazon Author Profiles go a step beyond the standard author bio to lend credibility to the author and the book. Past News Releases RSS Outskirts Press Headline Offering...

Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, has announced a new product designed to “sell” Authors who are selling on Amazon. The Amazon Author Profile is now available to published authors with books sold on Amazon.

“Shoppers enjoy knowing a little about the person who wrote the book they’re considering,” said Kelly Schuknecht, Executive Vice President at Outskirts Press. “Amazon Author Profiles go a step beyond the standard author bio to lend credibility to the author and the book.”

On an Amazon book listing, the Author Profile will appear below the “Product Details” section labeled “More About the Author.” In addition to the author’s photo and biography, Outskirts Press will populate the profile page with the author’s entire bibliography of published works, book videos and video teasers, a direct RSS feed to the author’s blog, social media feeds and more. The page may also include enhanced copy provided by a professional marketing copywriter, and other links and assets that are relevant.

