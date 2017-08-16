CoNetrix Technology Launches New Network Threat Protection Service

Network Threat Protection by CoNetrix Technology Our goal with this new solution is to bring a complete set of managed security services to our customers and provide best of breed network protection for a constantly evolving threat environment.

CoNetrix Technology, a division of CoNetrix, LLC, announced today the launch of a new managed security service: Network Threat Protection. This new service brings multiple layers of enterprise security into a cost-effective solution to provide broad protection for the IT environment.

Network Threat Protection includes the following security layers:



Endpoint protection - next-generation technology to block the latest malware and ransomware

Email protection - filtering, encryption, and archiving

Internet content filtering

Dual factor authentication

Firewall monitoring and management

Intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS) with 24x7 monitoring and notification of all incidents

Security logging and reporting to address business and regulatory requirements

CoNetrix Technology’s newest service is designed to fill the needs of security-conscious companies, and businesses under regulatory guidance. The Network Threat Protection layers can be implemented separately, but provide the best overall security when deployed as a group of services. Network Threat Protection eliminates capital expenditures for security software and hardware and replaces this cost with a reasonable monthly fee.

More information about CoNetrix Network Threat Protection is available at https://www.conetrix.com/ntp

“Our goal with this new solution is to bring a complete set of managed security services to our customers and provide best of breed network protection for a constantly evolving threat environment,” emphasizes Rob Garrison, Chief Technology Officer for CoNetrix.

About CoNetrix Technology: CoNetrix Technology provides computer network support, IT managed services, and network design and implementation for businesses and financial institutions throughout Texas and the southwest US. CoNetrix Technology also offers the Aspire family of cloud hosting solutions for businesses and financial institutions nationwide. CoNetrix Technology has over 20 years’ experience with supporting and maintaining secure IT environments and has a comprehensive understanding of information technology, security, and regulatory issues.