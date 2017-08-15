Financial Association Chairman Visiting International Chapters

International Association of Registered Financial Consultants Making sure that we are all on the same page unites our international presence...IARFC US Chairman H. Stephen Bailey

These Chapters were established through national association affiliates who are typically the most highly visible and extremely qualified financial consultants in their respective country. The typical structure is the formation of two entities – a professional association to serve the consultants and an educational partnership or entity to offer educational programs.

The IARFC has representatives in Australia and New Zealand, Bermuda, Canada, China, Greater Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and the United States. Qualified financial professionals from any country may apply for the Registered Financial Consultant (RFC®) designation by meeting the same standards as those in the US with adjustments considering different institutions, educational courses and licensing.

On his current trip, Chairman Bailey will meet with Samuel Yung, Dr. Teresa So and Allan Wan in Hong Kong, Ralph Liew and Jeffrey Chiew in the Philippines and Kai Tu Yuan in Taiwan. These meetings will include visits to potential RFC® education program providers, Insurance Commissioner Dennis Fuma in Manila, President of Manulife Ryan Charland, President of Philamlife Aibee Cantos and IMM International in Taipai. In the Philippines he is the Keynote Speaker addressing graduates of the latest RFC® program and will attend their graduation.

“I am extremely pleased to be meeting with our International Representatives,” commented Bailey. “Making sure that we are all on the same page unites our international presence.” Bailey further commented that continuing education is a major focus on his agenda. “Programs for continuing education are a must for an RFC® to maintain their designation. To keep their status current, they must renewal their license annually and perform 40 credit hours of CE.”

Another focus will be the importance of ethics and perhaps an adaptation of an Ethics Approved Program initiated in the US this past year. “We have found our Ethics Approved Program to be highly successful with the US members,” related Bailey. “Being deemed ethically sound is important to clients and prospects when choosing a financial consultant in any country.”

Lastly, Chairman Bailey will extend an invitation for International Chairs to sign up for the IARFC 2018 Biltmore Conference held at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC April 17-19. “We see this conference as extremely valuable in networking and exchanging ideas,” continued Bailey. “To have international attendees would be extremely educational and invigorating.”

For more information on the IARFC both US and International, visit http://www.iarfc.org or contact member services at info(at)iarfc(dot)org.