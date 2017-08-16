Gehan Homes Recognized by Texas Association of Builders

Gehan Homes - Model Home in Houston, TX We are honored to be recognized by the Texas Association of Builders as the leading volume homebuilder in Texas.

Texas-based homebuilder, Gehan Homes was named Volume Builder of the Year by the Texas Association of Builders, at the annual Star Awards. The Star Awards are given in conjunction with the Sunbelt Builders Show™ to recognize excellence in the homebuilding industry.

Gehan Homes was additionally honored with the Sales Person of the Year Award and was named as a Finalist in 5 other categories, including Best Product Design.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Texas Association of Builders as the leading volume homebuilder in Texas,” said John Winniford, Chief Executive Officer. “The credit and the accolades belong to our employees. Their commitment to our company and our customers is the reason we were able to earn this distinction. We look forward to living up to this honor and continuing the tradition of excellence with our new brand of affordable homes, Gray Point Homes.”

Gehan Homes boasts more than 85 new home communities across the great state of Texas and sunny Arizona, plus an additional 6 communities marketed under the Gray Point Homes brand. Recent honors include a top spot in the Dallas Business Journal’s Middle Market 50, 2017 Houzz Award for Customer Service, PRISM Award, 2016 STAR Award and Builder Magazine’s Builder 100.

Star Award winners were announced at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Entries were judged by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Winners will be featured in the September issue of Texas Builder magazine.

About Gehan Homes

Gehan Homes, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. Known for their award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, smarter floor plans and competitive pricing, Gehan Homes is the 12th largest private homebuilder and the 30th largest homebuilder in the US. The builder of new homes in Texas and Arizona launched Gray Point Homes in 2017. Focusing on value, the brand brings the dream of homeownership to more people than ever before. Gehan Homes has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit gehanhomes.com

About The Texas Association of Builders

Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 29 local home builders associations and nearly 10,000 members across Texas. In 1992, the Texas Association of Builders launched the Texas Star Awards — the only statewide tribute to excellence in the home building industry. The 2012 Star Awards showcases the outstanding work of builders, remodelers, architects, designers, sales professionals, marketing professionals, construction professionals and industry leaders in Texas and the Southwest.

