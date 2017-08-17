New Soft Skills Assessment to Help Students Manage Careers Success

Decades of research demonstrate that skills in communicating, problem solving, prioritizing, initiating, and leading are essential for success in today’s workplace. Yet, this research also finds these skills are lacking among most business school graduates. Mastery of these skills separates those who are successful from those who are not.

Capsim, a world leader in experiential learning programs, has partnered with behavioral scientists to create a simulation-based assessment that’s online, self-directed, and takes less than 60 minutes to complete. CapsimInbox is ideal for students looking for career success in today’s business world.

A critical part of the CapsimInbox experience is the immediate, objective feedback that participants receive about their skill proficiency. This feedback builds the accurate self-awareness that is the foundation for development. CapsimInbox ensures skill development by guiding participants through the creation of an Individual Development Plan (IDP). The IDP builds SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) goals and helps participants establish meaningful plans of action.

Growing these essential skills improves job performance in the short term and ensures future career success. Students also learn the value of taking ownership over their own development and actively managing their careers.

