The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) is pleased to announce the publication of “The Relationship Between OREF Grants and Future NIH Funding Success” in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery (JBJS). The article was co-authored by Vishal Hegde, MD; Daniel Johansen, BS; Howard Y. Park, MD; Stephen D. Zoller, MD; Christopher Hamad, BS; and Nicholas M. Bernthal, MD, all of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles.

Dr. Bernthal, et al, examined data on selected grants awarded by OREF between 1994 and 2014, including the Career Development Grant (formerly the Career Development Award) and the New Investigator Grant (formerly the Young Investigator Grant). The authors calculated an overall NIH funding rate of 22.3% for OREF grant recipients versus an average national rate of 18% for other NIH applicants. Additionally, OREF Career Development Grant recipients achieved a conversion rate of 46.3%, far surpassing the national rate.

The authors concluded that, “Grants awarded by the OREF are not only important for supporting orthopaedic surgeons during the years they are funded, but also achieve their purpose of identifying and supporting young researchers with the Career Development Award, leading to an NIH funding rate that is nearly triple the 18% national average of successful NIH funding applications.” Visit the OREF website or JBJS for more about this study.

OREF president, David G. Lewallen, MD, reiterated the significance of the study. “OREF’s grant review program is modeled on the NIH program, which gives us, as well as our individual and corporate donors, great confidence that the caliber of research and investigator being supported is top-notch. The work of Dr. Bernthal and his co-authors validates this confidence and illustrates, in a concrete way, the value of both the research being funded and the investment being made in OREF by its donors.”

