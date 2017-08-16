PowerChord, Inc. announces the integration of new weather triggered advertising technology into their suite of multi-location digital marketing solutions for brands/manufacturers who sell through local, independent dealer networks.

Now offering a powerful way to reach customers, PowerChord’s weather-specific technology empowers brands by utilizing custom campaign triggers to anticipate consumer demand and capture market opportunity the moment weather strikes. Hyper-targeted campaign rules use forecast elements, such as temperature, wind speed and precipitation, to launch paid search and display ads based on the real-time weather outside consumers’ doors.

With 71% of online users preferring personalized online experiences according to Adlucent research, weather-triggered ads have proven to lead to an overall lift in online visibility, increased customer engagement, and spikes in local online and in-store traffic.

With weather playing an instrumental role in purchasing for seasonal brands and products, this service is a significant value addition to the PowerChord Platform - complementing the SaaS leader’s existing offering of providing local digital storefronts and multi-location digital marketing solutions to global manufacturing brands.

“We are constantly experimenting with new technologies to effectively help our clients reach customers in creative and relevant ways,” said PowerChord CEO, Lanny Tucker. “Our platform supports a wealth of seasonal products and these ads will be an essential way to scale time-sensitive promotions - automating brand-controlled, dealer-to-consumer marketing strategies. Brands will be able to truly capitalize on weather-influenced purchasing and drive more revenue online and specifically through their local dealer networks.”

# # #

About PowerChord

PowerChord is a leading SaaS company that transforms how brands drive local sales. Their multi-location, customer engagement platform provides businesses with an integrated suite of products and services to control their brand, engage customers, and drive revenue through local sales channels. With the PowerChord Platform, brands can create a consistent and immersive customer experience, power brand loyalty and optimize every touchpoint along the consumer path to purchase.

PowerChord is a 2015 BIA/Kelsey GOLOCAL award winner and has been recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and a Inc. 5000 company. They currently operate in 28 countries and service over 10,000 local sites worldwide, with employees based across the United States and Europe. Learn more about PowerChord’s multi-location, customer engagement solutions at http://www.PowerChord.com