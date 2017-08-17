Favorite Healthcare Staffing’s reputation is sterling. Clients enjoy doing business with enthusiastic, trustworthy, and sincere people. Our employees communicate credibility and service to existing and potential clients.

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is proud to be ranked as one of 2017’s Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts. In addition to being among the overall largest healthcare staffing companies, Favorite is also listed on the largest healthcare company rankings for travel nursing, per diem nursing, and allied health staffing. This is the first year Favorite’s Allied Health Staffing achieved being listed in this prestigious ranking.

According to Staffing Industry Analysts report released August 3, 2017, “Overall, we believe that this list is accurate and can be used appropriately to get a 'big picture' reading of the US healthcare temporary staffing industry landscape.” Due to variation in reporting, and availability of information year over year, SIA does not publish prior year revenue estimates for ranking comparison. All lists are ranked by estimated 2016 temporary staffing revenue by sector.

As a premier national healthcare staffing and services company, Favorite Healthcare Staffing provides a wide variety of nursing, advanced practice, and allied health professionals to organizations throughout the United States. Favorite offers employees, job candidates and clients a comprehensive range of contract, per diem, temp-to-perm, travel, and permanent placement options.

Kathy Perry, President of Favorite Healthcare Staffing, states, “Favorite’s success stems from the quality and commitment of our employees. The high level of service provided by our employees increases our dynamic agility and competitive advantage in the marketplace.” Favorite was honored to be awarded as one of the 2017 Best Staffing Firms to Work For at SIA’s 24th Annual Executive Forum in February.

Favorite has focused on strategic expansion the last several years, opening multiple new branch and regional offices. Senior Vice President of Sales, Cathy Vollmer, echoes the importance of client and employee relationships in an environment of growth. “Favorite Healthcare Staffing’s reputation is sterling. Clients enjoy doing business with enthusiastic, trustworthy, and sincere people. Our employees communicate credibility and service to existing and potential clients.This is the most critical precursor to Favorite’s success in sales, expansion and growth.”

ABOUT FAVORITE HEALTHCARE STAFFING

Since 1981, Favorite Healthcare Staffing has served a wide variety of healthcare organizations across the US, staffing highly trained, top-quality nursing, allied health, and medical professionals in a variety of specialties and settings. Proudly displaying the “Gold Seal of Approval” from The Joint Commission Health Care Staffing Services, Favorite offers nationwide contract, per diem and permanent staffing opportunities for healthcare and medical professionals. In addition to traditional medical staffing, Favorite Healthcare’s comprehensive range of services includes project staffing, disaster relief, EHR conversions, and MSP/VMS and workforce solutions. Learn more about Favorite Healthcare Staffing at

http://www.FavoriteStaffing.com or call 800-676-3456.

ABOUT STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS

Staffing Industry Analysts is the global advisor on contingent work. Known for its independent and objective insights, the company's proprietary research, award-winning content, data, support tools, publications and executive conferences provide a competitive edge to decision-makers who supply and buy temporary staffing. In addition to temporary staffing, Staffing Industry Analysts also covers related staffing sectors. The company provides accreditation with its Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program. As a division of Crain Communications, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. For more information: http://www.staffingindustry.com.