A Maryland education expert has released her easy-to-read guidebook to student success, which provides valuable suggestions and tools for parents and educators to use with their kids while also acknowledging common school-year pitfalls. In “School Smart,” educational consultant and experienced teacher Shauna F. King aims to arm adults and their students with strategies that empower kids to excel and succeed.

Inspired by her experience both in the classroom and as a parent, King’s book emphasizes the importance of unifying educators and guardians in order to best foster student achievement. Through this, King highlights the notion that school is so much more than just getting good grades – it’s about students learning to make smart choices so that they are well-equipped to overcome the hurdles of every school year.

“School can be tough, and not just for kids,” King said. “I wrote this book to provide adults, whether parents, teachers or child-focused professionals, with support as they help children to achieve success throughout the academic year. The best gift adults can give their kids is the gift of a good example.”

“School Smart” puts forth a simple approach to preparing to go back to school, building a partnership between teachers and parents and managing school-year stressors. With more than two decades of experience as a principal and classroom teacher, King provides a comprehensive resource to keep young people focused and motivated in the classroom and at home.

“School Smart: It’s More Than Just Reading and Writing”

By Shauna F. King

ISBN: 978-1-4834-6899-0 (paperback)

Available at the Lulu Online Bookstore, Barnes & Noble and Amazon

About the author

Shauna F. King is an educational consultant, an adjunct faculty member for LaSalle University, a school climate coach with the University of Maryland’s Positive Schools Center and a certified presenter for the Upside Down Organization. King previously served as a principal and classroom teacher, and she has more than 20 years of experience in public and non-public school settings as well as advanced education degrees. She currently resides in Bowie, Md. To learn more, please visit http://www.shaunafking.com and http://www.schoolsmartbook.com.

