Senior partner James E. Morris was again selected by his peers for inclusion in the 24th edition of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in Mediation.

His daughter, Deborah M. Field, has been recognized in Best Lawyers for her work in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation Plaintiffs for the 7th consecutive year.

As a family-based law firm specializing in personalized service, Morris and Morris Attorneys has purposely maintained a smaller, selective firm, which enables them to provide the high quality representation that has become their signature trait.

Ms. Field said, "We are very proud of consistently achieving national recognition by both Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers and I am personally gratified to be honored in my field of Personal Injury Litigation Plaintiffs. Morris and Morris Attorneys aspires to the highest level of achievement and this has been our mission for three generations."

Additionally, for 35 years Mr. Morris has achieved the AV Preeminent Rating, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. It is the peak of professional excellence earned through a strenuous Peer Review Rating process managed by Martindale Hubbell, the world’s most trusted legal resource.

"I am deeply honored to have achieved the AV Preeminent Rating and to be recognized for my work in Mediation. It is an affirmation of the 75 year heritage of our firm and the proven results we’ve consistently delivered to our clients," said Mr. Morris.

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most highly respected peer review guide to the legal profession worldwide and to be included in their rankings is an honor of great distinction.

About Morris and Morris Attorneys

Morris and Morris Attorneys has proudly served and supported the Rochester community as a family-based firm providing over 75 years of proven results to clients.

We are highly-accredited and handle all types of personal injury cases including, but not limited to, car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, construction and pedestrian accidents.

Morris and Morris Attorneys carefully selects only those cases in which our highly-skilled senior-level attorneys can provide a level of expertise that leads to successful outcomes. Visit us on the web at morrisandmorrisattorneys.com.

Deborah M. Field practices in the area of personal injury litigation, including motor vehicle negligence, medical malpractice, premise liability, construction-related accidents, and products liability.

James E. Morris is an experienced mediator, litigator, former judge and long-time principal in Morris and Morris Attorneys.